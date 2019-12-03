Software Licensing Consultants Named Premier Oracle Licensing Expert by CIO Applications

LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Licensing Consultants (SLC) was named the Premiere Oracle Licensing Expert by CIO Applications for their expertise in Oracle licensing including, Oracle Java Licensing, Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud, Middleware, and more. With a tenured staff with over 40 years combined experience, SLC earned the nomination for their work pertaining to audits, procurement and technology.

"As experts in all lines of Oracle Software, we have the experience and expertise that helps clients effectively understand, manage, and optimize their license entitlements," said Kevin Morrin, VP Service Delivery for SLC.

Working with Fortune 500 companies, SLC's mission has always been to strategically find ways to lower their clients spend. Due to Oracle's strong sales team, SLC stresses the importance of having an experienced team behind you to not only save money but also to reduce any compliance risk.

"We don't resell licenses or get referrals from Oracle which works as an advantage for us, as many software publishers use third-party auditors who may also conduct financial service audits in an organization, leading to a loss of an objective view on their audit," states Morrin.

As a pioneer and innovator in the Oracle advisory space, SLC proactively works on new tools for clients to better understand their licensing position. Their innovative strategies relative to cost reduction was a key determinant for the recent designation by CIO Applications. CIO Applications also noted SLC's diligence in making sure clients were not only reducing spend, but also were compliant with Oracle's ever-changing rules.

About SLC: Headquartered in Livermore, CA, SLC is the leader in advising clients on all aspects of Oracle licensing including Java, cloud, virtualization and ULA certification.

