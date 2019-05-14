Software Motor Company Named Finalist at 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America

PASADENA, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Motor Company has been selected as a finalist for Red Herring's Top 100 North America award, one of the technology industry's most prestigious prizes.

Finalists for the awards are among the continent's brightest and most innovative private ventures. Their place among North America's tech elite has been chosen by Red Herring's editorial team, during a months-long process that takes into account criteria including disruptive impact, proof of concept, financial performance, market footprint and quality of management.

Software Motor Company (SMC) makes the world's most reliable, efficient, and intelligent motor system. Since HVAC uses 45% of the world's electricity, SMC has decided to focus its technology on this space first.

Unlike most clean tech products, SMC's Smart Motor System is less expensive to own and operate than its conventional alternative. When this revolutionary motor is combined with IoT building automation technology, the SMC Smart Motor System optimizes efficiency, advances sustainability goals, and saves money.

Now piloting with dozens of major retailers and restaurants, SMC's motors are driving average energy savings of 55% from their HVAC.

For over two decades, Red Herring's team has seen through the tech sector's hype to select brands that have become industry benchmarks. Previous Top 100 finalists have included Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Top 100 North America has become not only a springboard for some of tech's biggest names, but a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts and analysts predicting trends at the industry's sharpest edge.

"Selecting finalists for this year's Top 100 has proved more difficult than ever," said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. "North America has been tech's beating heart for years–but never have I seen such an exciting, disruptive and innovative generation as we have in 2019.

"Software Motor Company fully deserves its place among our finalists, and I've every confidence it will make a significant impact in the tech world," added Vieux.

Finalists are invited to present their winning strategies at the Red Herring Top 100 North America conference in Pasadena, May 13-15, 2019. The Top 100 winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony on the evening of May 15 at the event.

SOURCE Software Motor Company