Software Pricing Partners Launches LevelSetter

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Software Pricing Partners (SPP), the world's first global software pricing consulting firm, today unveiled LevelSetterSM, its proprietary pricing performance platform created to analyze pricing data in real-time with sophistication and innovation.

LevelSetter produces real data in real-time, using a company's own transaction and usage data, making it possible to measure pricing impact and isolate optimization opportunities. This has significant applicability to Product Managers, Sales Team Members and Executive Management.

LevelSetter's live transaction and usage data empower product management leaders to better synchronize their offerings to the marketplace, enabling them to:

More accurately analyze the effect of proposed packaging decisions on revenue performance.

Easily evaluate the impact of pricing model changes to existing and future customers.

Better identify and focus on what customers value and are willing to pay, leveraging qualitative and quantitative insight to institutionalize pricing within the product management process.

Avoid over-gearing software by understanding precisely which features drive customer value.

LevelSetter strengthens the ability for sales team members to collaborate with customers on pricing discussions. LevelSetter enables sales executives to:

Accelerate and control negotiations, thereby reducing or eliminating unplanned discounting.

Elevate their consultant position with prospects by formalizing how discounts are earned and how net prices are calculated.

Set a stronger foundation for customer expansion by previewing larger-scale rollout and upgrade pathways.

For company executives, LevelSetter gives new insights to help them assess monetization performance and identify opportunities and threats. LevelSetter enables executives to:

Make fact-based decisions, based on real usage, invoice and ongoing transaction monitoring data.

Respond faster to competitive and marketplace dynamics.

Ensure monetization investments are actionable rather than academic.

Build enterprise-wide confidence in monetization decisions backed by science.

SPP's clients have 24/7 access to LevelSetter's dashboards and tools, which deliver actionable value from day one.

For more information, please visit softwarepricing.com .

About Software Pricing Partners

Founded in 1982, Software Pricing Partners (SPP) was the world's first global software pricing consulting firm. Since then, SPP has worked with clients, including Cisco, Gartner, HP, IBM and Oracle, to leverage their tested and proven pricing strategies to help emerging and enterprise clients expand with profitable growth.

With a focus on the impact effective licensing, packaging and pricing strategies can make on the most essential software company metrics, revenue, profit and valuation, SPP's team of consultants have launched some of the software industry's most transformative monetization strategies. For more information, visit https://softwarepricing.com

Contact:

Jessica Hover

Communica

419-308-4174

[email protected]

SOURCE Software Pricing Partners