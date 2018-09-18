Software Quality Monitoring Gains Momentum Among Users of Low-Code Platforms

NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, December 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Software Improvement Group (SIG) reports today a significant uptake of 22% in subscriptions to the Mendix Application Quality Monitor (AQM) during the second half of 2018, indicating the increasing demand for proactive software quality management solutions by users of low-code platforms.

Following the strong international growth in usage of the Mendix low-code platform, multiple new customers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Germany have subscribed to the new 2.0 version of the AQM, powered by SIG. Tightly integrated with the Mendix platform, AQM enables Mendix customers to monitor the reliability and maintainability of the business-critical applications they build there.

Koert Hagoort, Product Manager of AQM at Mendix:

"High quality implementations (indicated in AQM with a 4-star rating as a minimum) result e.g. in substantial cost savings on maintaining these applications. We believe that developing a Mendix application first time right is easy and can be validated and monitored going forward in AQM. We are glad to see that many of our new customers also immediately subscribe to AQM and can leverage immediately the quality measurement based on SIG's models, unique industry benchmark and standards such as the German TÜViT quality institute and ISO25010 standards."

Michel van Dorp, Global Partner Director at SIG:

"Mendix and SIG announced the general availability of AQM 2.0 just in September, so we are thrilled to see the uptake of AQM licenses internationally. This is also driven in large part by Mendix implementation partners, who embrace SIG's approach of realizing healthier and safer applications in order to guarantee a high level of customer satisfaction. The new international client subscriptions via Mendix perfectly align with the further international expansion SIG recently made with the opening of our North American headquarters in New York."

About Mendix

Mendix, the global leader in low-code, is transforming the world of legacy software and application development by bringing business and IT teams together to rapidly and collaboratively build robust and modern applications for the enterprise. The Mendix application development platform directly addresses the tremendous worldwide software developer talent gap, and involves business and IT at the very start and throughout the entire application building and deployment process. Recognized as a "Leader" by top analysts, including Gartner and Forrester, Mendix helps customers digitally transform their organizations and industries by building, managing, and improving apps at unprecedented speed and scale. More than 4,000 forward-thinking enterprises use the Mendix platform to build business applications that delight customers and improve operational efficiency. Join the Mendix community on LinkedIn and Twitter. Start building apps for free at https://signup.mendix.com

About SIG

SIG gives technology leaders the visibility they need to address current software problems and prevent future issues from happening. Drawing on proprietary methods and decades of expertise, SIG helps organizations fundamentally improve the security and performance of the enterprise applications that support every aspect of their businesses.

SIG operates a unique software evaluation laboratory governed by the Quality Management System as required by the ISO/IEC 17025 international standard for testing and calibration laboratories. The only organization in the world certified by TÜViT for Trusted Product Maintainability, SIG is headquartered in Amsterdam with regional offices in New York, Copenhagen, Antwerp, Frankfurt and Athens. SIG serves companies in Europe, the United States, and Asia.

More information: http://www.softwareimprovementgroup.com.

