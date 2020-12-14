Software Start-up Aurora Solar Named Rising Star Company by S&P Global Platts

Aurora Solar won in the category of Rising Star Company, recognizing the start-up's rapid growth and as a key player in the energy sector. The solar software start-up based in San Francisco, California was among a record 300 nominations from 43 countries across 21 categories.

"It's incredibly exciting for Aurora Solar to be recognized among so many energy leaders," said Christopher Hopper and Samuel Adeyemo, Aurora Solar's Co-founders. "I think we're the first technology company focused on solar energy to win a Global Energy Award and it's a testament to solar's technology innovations and its role in the world's energy evolution towards zero emission sources. Software is key to lowering the soft costs of installing and scaling solar, and the faster we can transition away from fossil fuels, the faster we can achieve a low carbon future."

This award comes on the heels of several milestones for Aurora Solar, including securing the largest single investment—$50 million—in solar software, surpassing 4 million solar projects designed in Aurora, and releasing backup storage features.

To learn more about the solar industry's growth to date, projected growth, and how software is driving down the cost of solar, see attached infographic.

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts.

About Aurora Solar Inc.

Aurora Solar is a fast growing technology company that builds software solutions for distributed solar and storage. To date, over 4 million solar projects have been designed in Aurora globally. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow us on Twitter @AuroraSolarInc

