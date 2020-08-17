Software technology company Hub-Suite releases a new iOS and Android mobile app for its budgeting and credit card management platform SpendHub

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Using the budgeting and credit card management platform SpendHub , it's easy for employees to manage their spending with the new robust and intuitive mobile app for iOS and Android.

Employees can:

view how much they've spent and how much is available to spend in real time, ensuring they have adequate funds,

categorize expenses, take photos of receipts, and submit their transactions - all at the time of purchase, eliminating expense reports, reimbursements, and receipt tracking altogether,

request a spend increase and receive approval in seconds, and

view the details of all past transactions and requests.

Built-In Flexibility and Control

SpendHub is built for both flexibility and control. SpendHub's mobile and web apps work together seamlessly to give employees the power to spend within the limits set for them and managers the ability to implement changes quickly and as needed. An employee needs to spend over a set limit? No problem. With the SpendHub mobile app, the employee sends a spend request and the team manager receives an alert from a push notification. The manager can then approve or decline the request within seconds. SpendHub allows companies to continue to do business uninterrupted.

With SpendHub, company managers can realize unprecedented controls and features to promote full transparency and remove budget and employee spending surprises. SpendHub's web app provides a secure platform for managers to create budgets and teams, allocate money to individuals within those teams, and monitor all transactions. Transactions can be completed by using SpendHub's customized, branded physical cards for in-person purchases, or by using an unlimited number of virtual cards created by employees for online purchases. Reviewing and approving purchase transactions happens in real time with SpendHub's fully automated system. Wasteful, unauthorized spending and manual overhead costs of audits and report preparation are effectively eliminated.

About SpendHub

SpendHub, the flagship app of Hub-Suite , is a budgeting and credit card management platform built for companies to easily control and manage their expenditures by

creating departmental/team budgets

setting and tracking employee spending limits

issuing customized physical and virtual corporate cards.

