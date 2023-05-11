Software Testing Market size to grow by USD 15.94 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 40% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The software testing market size is expected to grow by USD 15.94 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be progressing at a CAGR of 9.22% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 40% of the market's overall growth. The growing use of software and applications in the retail, BFSI, telecom, and media industries in the region drives up demand for software testing services. The largest providers of banking services, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPMorgan), Citigroup Inc. (Citigroup), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (Goldman Sachs Group), and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group), modernize their IT infrastructure and implementing new IT solutions that incorporate cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing and IoT. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Software Testing Market: Increasing adoption of mobile testing to drive growth

The rise in test automation services drive market growth. Services for test automation are very popular with businesses, where they speed up software testing and shorten the testing turnaround time.

Due to these services, the software is tested using an automated testing methodology by the tester.

Test automation services' primary goal is to minimize manual intervention and enhance testing results. Also, the automation tool in a software testing process automates the login and registration forms, user access counts, all GUI elements, database connections, and other test-related tasks.

Furthermore, these services have a number of advantages that encourage businesses to use them, including shorter testing times and cost savings.

Software Testing Market: Growing Momentum Of Crowdsourced Testing

The growing momentum of crowdsourced testing is an emerging trend in the software testing market.

The term crowdsourced test describes the testing services provided by a dispersed group of temporary workers worldwide and it offers a significant testing method for the verification of applications in the later stages of software development.

This testing approach functions in a variety of ways. In certain circumstances, testers may employ their environment or a crowdsourced testing platform to test the software, or they may use virtual machines (VMs) or device emulators and the testers occasionally work directly with customers and complete tasks as required.

Thus, such factors fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Some of the key Software Testing Market Players:

The software testing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Atos SE, BRISA, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DeviQA Solutions, Expleo Group SAS, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kualitatem Inc., Oxagile, QA Mentor Inc., QA TestLab Solutions Ltd., QASource, QualiTest Group, QualityLogic Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Testfort, Wipro Ltd., Quality Area Ltd., and LogiGear Corp.

Software Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This software testing market report extensively covers market segmentation by service (functional, digital testing, and specialized offering), end-user (BFSI, telecom and media, manufacturing, retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the functional segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Functional testing is a type of software quality control that examines the specific features or operations of an application and offers a framework for identifying and resolving functional issues in applications prior to their release into production, which lowers overall costs related to corrective actions after release. Therefore, it also drives investment in functional software testing services. Thus, rising demand for applications drives functional software testing services during the forecast period.

Software Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Atos SE, BRISA, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DeviQA Solutions, Expleo Group SAS, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kualitatem Inc., Oxagile, QA Mentor Inc., QA TestLab Solutions Ltd., QASource, QualiTest Group, QualityLogic Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Testfort, Wipro Ltd., Quality Area Ltd., and LogiGear Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

