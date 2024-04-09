Software Testing Market size to record USD 15.94 billion growth from 2023-2027, Growing momentum of crowdsourced testing is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global software testing market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.94 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period. The software testing market is evolving with crowdsourced testing, a trend utilizing a global community of temporary workers for application verification. Testers use their environments, VMs, or emulators via platforms for scalable, speedy testing. Benefits include output-based pricing, device and geography coverage, and real-time testing of money transfers, online banking, software apps, and more. Agile testing, DevOps, AI, and security testing are key areas. Free tools and test automation services are also offered. Security concerns and outsourced testing are common practices.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Software Testing Services Market 2023-2027

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The software testing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of online banking, money transfers, withdrawals, and deposits via ATMs and non-cash payments. Test automation services, including Crowdsourced testing and Agile testing, play a crucial role in ensuring the security and functionality of software applications. DevOps methodology and Cloud-based testing are also gaining popularity. Security concerns are a top priority, with Artificial intelligence and Machine learning used to detect and prevent Security threats. Skilled professions continue to be in demand for test planning, functional testing, compatibility testing, usability testing, security testing, load testing, and testing-as-a-service (TaaS). Free testing tools are widely used, while IoT and AI are emerging areas of focus. Outsourced testing remains common, with platforms and systems offering various testing services, including test automation and security testing.

Addressing Challenges:

The software testing market encompasses various testing types, including functional testing, compatibility testing, usability testing, security testing, load testing, and more. These tests are essential for ensuring the quality and reliability of software systems and applications across diverse platforms and methodologies, such as Agile and DevOps. With the rise of cloud-based testing, security threats are increasingly a concern, necessitating robust testing frameworks and continuous training programs. Open-source tools like Selenium, Appium, Cucumber, and Katalon Studio dominate the testing landscape, offering benefits like free use, support, and cross-platform compatibility. Test automation and Testing-as-a-Service (TaaS) are key trends, with AI, Big Data, and IoT integration driving innovation. DevOps teams prioritize ROI through automated test environments and continuous application updates. Mobile testing, including mobile-based applications, transactions, entertainment, gaming, and 5G smartphones, is a significant segment, with AI-driven testing and automation tools playing a crucial role in addressing the growing footprint of mobile testing space. Security, data security, and performance testing remain critical concerns for banking software applications and other mission-critical systems.

Analyst Review

In the dynamic and evolving Software Testing Market, various testing types play a crucial role in ensuring the functionality, compatibility, usability, security, and load capacity of software applications, platforms, and systems. Agile and DevOps methodologies have revolutionized the testing landscape, leading to continuous application updates and the need for mobile-based testing in the mobile testing space. Key testing services include test automation, crowdsourced testing, and Agile testing, which leverage Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency and accuracy. Mobile applications, transactions, entertainment, and gaming industries require rigorous testing to maintain user experience and address bugs, ensuring a minimal footprint for end-users. Security testing is paramount to protect systems from vulnerabilities, while compatibility testing ensures seamless integration across various platforms. Manual and automation testing methods complement each other, providing comprehensive coverage for software and ensuring optimal performance.

Market Overview

The Software Testing Market is a significant sector in the technology industry, encompassing various testing techniques and tools. Companies like Funational, Compability, Secury, Testing, Usability, and Performance Forms provide testing services, focusing on Crowdsourced testing, DevOps testing, Robust testing, Automated testing, and Mobile testing. These testing types ensure software applications function correctly, are secure, and meet user requirements. Additionally, Applicatio and Online testing solutions offer various app and website testing services. The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for software quality, the shift towards Agile and DevOps methodologies, and the rise of digital transformation.

Key Companies:

Software Testing Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Software Testing Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Atos SE, BRISA, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DeviQA Solutions, Expleo Group SAS, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kualitatem Inc., Oxagile, QA Mentor Inc., QA TestLab Solutions Ltd., QASource, QualiTest Group, QualityLogic Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Testfort, Wipro Ltd., Quality Area Ltd., LogiGear Corp.

