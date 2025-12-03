Software Testing Market Worth USD 93.9 Billion by 2030 Driven by Automation and AI Integration, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence the software testing market is valued at USD 48.17 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 93.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.29%. The report notes that rapid digital transformation, the rise of cloud-native architectures, microservices, and DevOps/CI-CD practices are all increasing the demand for advanced testing solutions. Organizations are relying more on automation, AI-driven capabilities, low-code tools, and predictive analytics to improve scalability, resilience, and the overall speed of software delivery.

Key Developments in the Software Testing Market

Growth of Mobile & IoT Testing Needs

The surge in mobile and connected devices is creating far more complex testing environments, with teams needing to validate apps across varied systems, hardware, and network conditions. To keep pace, organizations are turning to large mobile test clouds, real-world device labs, and crowdsourced testing to capture issues that controlled setups often overlook, especially in regions with diverse connectivity landscapes.

Cloud Adoption Driving TaaS Expansion

As more businesses move their systems to the cloud, flexible, pay-as-you-use testing models are becoming more appealing. Modern TaaS platforms offer on-demand environments and scalable test execution, helping teams reduce reliance on traditional in-house labs. In regions with strict data rules, providers are introducing controlled environments to keep information within local boundaries, while highly regulated industries often choose a mix of on-premise and cloud setups for added security.

Regional Market Insights

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing testing hub, fueled by major digital buildouts, rising fintech activity, and strong cloud adoption among startups. Companies across the region are accelerating automation and sharpening domain expertise in sectors like banking, telecom, and e-commerce to stand out in a competitive market.

North America holds a strong lead in the testing landscape, driven by early DevOps adoption, high digital investments, and a mature ecosystem of testing providers. Advanced agile practices and AI-driven tools help integrators deliver consistent quality gains, while ongoing government tech upgrades continue to fuel demand for secure, automated testing.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Global Software Testing Market

INTRODUCTION Market Definition and Study Assumptions Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE Market Overview Market Drivers Enterprise digital-first and DevOps adoption Rising mobile and IoT application volumes Accelerated uptake of test-automation and AI-driven QA Cloud migration boosting Testing-as-a-Service (TaaS) and more Market Restraints Global shortage of skilled QA engineers Free/open-source frameworks squeezing service margins Low-code/no-code platforms reducing manual testing scope and more Value / Supply-Chain Analysis Evaluation of Critical Regulatory Framework Impact Assessment of Key Stakeholders Technological Outlook Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Consumers Threat of New Entrants Threat of Substitutes Intensity of Competitive Rivalry Impact of Macro-economic Factors

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

By Testing Platform Manual Testing Automation Testing AI-Augmented / Autonomous Testing By Testing Type Unit Testing Functional / System Testing Integration Testing Performance / Load Testing And more By Deployment Model On-premise Cloud-based Hybrid By Service Model Consulting and Advisory Managed Testing Services Testing-as-a-Service (TaaS) Crowdsourced Testing and more By End-user Industry BFSI IT and Telecom Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing And more By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia and New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Middle East Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Turkey Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Nigeria Egypt Rest of Africa

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE Market Concentration Strategic Moves Market Share Analysis Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments) Accenture plc Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Capgemini SE Wipro Ltd. Infosys Ltd. IBM Corporation And more

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS White-space and Unmet-need Assessment Tricentis GmbH



