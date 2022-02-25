Software Testing Services Market Recorded 11.92% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Increasing Adoption of Mobile Testing to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Software Testing Services Market: Driver

The growing demand for mobile testing is expected to boost the growth of the global software testing services market during the forecast period. Mobile applications have become an indispensable part of most business entities. They serve many purposes, such as easy interaction with customers, promotion of new products and services, and enhancing customer satisfaction. Mobile testing has evolved to ensure the quality of an enterprise's products or services. It comprises the redressal of mobile woes and enables the enterprise to test for and prevent any type of failure in the program. Mobile testing involves install/uninstall testing, screen orientation testing, gesture testing, device compatibility testing, connectivity testing, and UI/UX testing.

Software Testing Services Market: Trend

The growing momentum of crowdsourced testing is a major trend supporting the software testing services market share growth. Crowdsourced testing is one of the emerging trends in the software testing space. It refers to the testing services offered by a dispersed community of temporary workers across the world. It offers a significant testing method for the verification of applications in the later stages of software development. Crowdsourced testing offers many benefits, such as scalability, speed, output-based pricing, device coverage, geography coverage, and real-time testing of software. The popularity of crowdsourced testing has been increasing continuously due to its benefits. During the forecast period, crowdsourced testing will gain more traction, and it is expected that other leading software testing service providers may enter this field through inorganic developments.

To know more about drivers & trends - Download a free sample now!

Software Testing Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

The software testing services market segmentation by product (application testing and product testing), end-user (BFSI, telecom and media, manufacturing, retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment - The software testing services market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant for revenue generation. The rapid transformation in terms of updates in legacy IT infrastructure to implement new and advanced technologies that cater to consumers' needs is one of the key factors that will drive the growth of the segment in the market.

The software testing services market share growth by the will be significant for revenue generation. The rapid transformation in terms of updates in legacy IT infrastructure to implement new and advanced technologies that cater to consumers' needs is one of the key factors that will drive the growth of the segment in the market. Regional Analysis - 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for software testing services in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American and APAC regions. The increasing demand for software development and applications will facilitate the software testing services market growth in North America over the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a

free sample now!



What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports

Annually!

Software Testing Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in software testing services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the software testing services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the software testing services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the software testing services market, vendors

Related Reports:

Retail E-Commerce Software Market -The retail e-commerce software market share should rise by USD 6.72 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 19.58%. Download a free sample now!

IT Services Market in Latin America -The IT services market share in Latin America is expected to increase by USD 33.68 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61%. Download a free sample now!

Software Testing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 34.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.92 Performing market contribution North America at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Product / Service portfolio of key vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Application testing

Product Testing

Here Application testing has the maximum growth while product testing has the lowest growth.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Product - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Product

5.3 Application testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 16: Application testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 17: Application testing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 Product testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 18: Product testing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 19: Product testing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 20: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: End-user - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

The segments covered in this chapter are:

BFSI

Telecom & Media

Manufacturing

Others

Retail

Here BFSI has the maximum growth while product manufacturing, retail, telecom and media and others has the lowest growth.

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 22: Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 23: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.4 Telecom and media - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 25: Telecom and media - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: Telecom and media - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 27: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 29: Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

North America was the largest region of the market in 2019

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 35: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 36: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 37: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 39: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 41: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 42: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 43: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 45: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 46: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 47: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Increasing adoption of mobile testing

9.1.2 Availability of cloud-based software testing services

9.1.3 Rise in test automation services

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Availability of open-source and free testing tools

9.2.2 Security concerns with regard to outsourced testing services

9.2.2 Security concerns with regard to outsourced testing services

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Growing momentum of crowdsourced testing

9.3.2 Use of AI and ML in software testing process

9.3.3 Increase in adoption of Agile testing

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 54: Accenture Plc - Overview

Exhibit 55: Accenture Plc - Business segments

exhibit 56: Accenture Plc - Key news

Exhibit 57: Accenture Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

11.4 Atos SE

Exhibit 59: Atos SE - Overview

Exhibit 60: Atos SE - Business segments

Exhibit 61: Atom SE – Kew news

Exhibit 62: Atos SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Atos SE - Segment focus

11.5 Capgemini SE

Exhibit 64: Capgemini SE - Overview

Exhibit 65: Capgemini SE - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Capgemini SE – Key news

Exhibit 67: Capgemini SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Capgemini SE - Segment focus

11.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 69: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 DXC Technology Co.

Exhibit 74: DXC Technology Co. - Overview

Exhibit 75: DXC Technology Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: DXC Technology Co. – Key news

Exhibit 77: DXC Technology Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: DXC Technology Co. - Segment focus

11.8 HCL Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 79: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 80: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 81: HCL Technologies Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 82: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 84: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 85: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: International Business Machines Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 87: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Infosys Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 90: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 90: Infosys Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 90: Viasat Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 91: Viasat Inc. - Segment focus

Exhibit 92: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 95: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 96: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 97: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 98: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Wipro Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 100: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 101: Wipro Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 102: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 103: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 104: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 105: Research Methodology

Exhibit 106: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 107: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 108: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio