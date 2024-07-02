Software Testing Services Market size is set to grow by USD 20.6 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing adoption of mobile testing to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global software testing services market size is estimated to grow by USD 20.6 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.64% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of mobile testing is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing momentum of crowdsourced testing. However, availability of open-source and free testing tools poses a challenge. Key market players include Atos SE, BRISA, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DeviQA Solutions, Expleo Group SAS, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kualitatem Inc., LogiGear Corp., Oxagile, QA Mentor Inc., QA TestLab Solutions Ltd., QASource, QualiTest Group, Quality Area Ltd., QualityLogic Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Testfort, and Wipro Ltd..

Global software testing services market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Service (Functional, Digital testing, and Specialized offering), End-user (BFSI, Telecom and media, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Atos SE, BRISA, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DeviQA Solutions, Expleo Group SAS, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kualitatem Inc., LogiGear Corp., Oxagile, QA Mentor Inc., QA TestLab Solutions Ltd., QASource, QualiTest Group, Quality Area Ltd., QualityLogic Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Testfort, and Wipro Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Software Testing Services Market is experiencing a trend towards crowdsourced testing. This approach utilizes a global network of temporary workers to test applications in the later stages of software development. Testers may use their own environments, VMs, or device emulators via platforms. Interaction with customers is also possible. Benefits include scalability, speed, output-based pricing, extensive device and geographic coverage, and real-time testing. Leading vendors, like Accenture and Cigniti Technologies, are partnering with crowdsourced testing platform providers. Market growth is anticipated due to increasing popularity and potential entries by other major software testing service providers.

The market for Software Testing Services is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Companies are investing in Testing Services to ensure the quality and security of their applications. Transformative technologies like DevOps and Agile are driving the need for continuous testing. Secure testing is also a priority, with an increasing number of organizations implementing security testing in their software development lifecycle. Testing types include functional, regression, performance, and security testing. Cloud-based testing solutions are gaining popularity due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness. The trend is towards automated testing to increase efficiency and reduce human error. Testing services providers offer a range of solutions, including test strategy development, test automation, test data management, and test reporting.

Market Challenges

Open-source software testing tools, such as Selenium, Appium, Cucumber, and Katalon Studio, have gained significant popularity among testers worldwide due to their benefits, including free use and support, prevent vendor lock-in, and compatibility with various software development methodologies. Startups and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) are the primary users of these tools due to their cost advantages. This trend poses a challenge to proprietary testing tool providers, potentially impacting their revenue generation opportunities in the software testing services market.

The Software Testing Services market faces several challenges in ensuring high-quality testing solutions. These include the need for automation and crowd-sourcing tests due to increasing complexities in testing applications. Additionally, ensuring security testing and compliance with regulations such as DevOps and Agile methodologies can be difficult. Furthermore, testing in various platforms and environments adds to the complexity. Lastly, maintaining a balance between test coverage and test execution time is a constant challenge. These issues require innovative testing strategies and continuous improvement to meet client needs.

Segment Overview

This software testing services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Service 1.1 Functional

1.2 Digital testing

1.3 Specialized offering End-user 2.1 BFSI

2.2 Telecom and media

2.3 Manufacturing

2.4 Retail

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Functional- Functional software testing is essential for verifying an application's individual functions or capabilities, ensuring they meet functional requirements. With the increasing number of software applications for businesses, particularly mobile apps, functional testing services have become vital for organizations, such as WhatsApp, LINE, and Niantic, to generate revenue. Rising internet bandwidths and smartphone penetration fuel investments in mobile application development and, consequently, functional testing services. Thus, the demand for applications drives the growth of the functional segment in the global software testing services market.

Research Analysis

The Software Testing Services Market encompasses a range of specialized testing methodologies to ensure the functionality, compatibility, usability, security, and load capacity of software applications, platforms, and systems. Agile and DevOps methodologies have significantly influenced the testing landscape, leading to continuous application updates and the integration of mobile-based applications. In the mobile testing space, both manual and automation testing are crucial for identifying bugs and ensuring a seamless user experience. Additionally, crowdsourced testing and test automation services leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance testing efficiency and accuracy. Security testing remains a top priority to safeguard transactions and protect against potential vulnerabilities. Overall, the Software Testing Services Market is a dynamic and evolving industry that plays a vital role in delivering high-quality software solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Software Testing Services market encompasses a range of solutions designed to ensure the quality and functionality of software applications. These services include automated testing, manual testing, performance testing, security testing, and more. The testing process involves various techniques such as test planning, test design, test execution, and test reporting. The goal is to identify and resolve defects, enhance user experience, and ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of digital technologies, the growing complexity of software applications, and the need for continuous software improvement. The testing services are provided by various organizations, catering to diverse industries and sectors.

