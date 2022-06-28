Software Testing Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.07% | Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Buy the Report Now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Software Testing Services Market Share in IT Consulting & Other Services Industry is expected to increase by USD 55.76 billion, with a CAGR of 15.07%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 40% among the other regions. The US and Canada are the key markets for software testing services. Moreover, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here for Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The software testing services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Accenture Plc - The company announced the launch of INTENT, a technology platform that vastly improves the continuity and flow of data across life sciences enterprises. Moreover, the company announced the launch of my concerto Platform which allows enterprises to innovate, amplify business results, and accelerate their digital transformation.

Capgemini SE - The company announced that it had developed an intelligent data platform called Project Financial and Agricultural Recommendation Models (FARM). The platform uses AI to analyze farming patterns and generate insights from the data to make recommendations.

International Business Machines Corp. - The company announced that it had developed an intelligent data platform called Project Financial and Agricultural Recommendation Models (FARM). The platform uses AI to analyze farming patterns and generate insights from the data to make recommendations.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Get Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The software testing services market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for software testing services in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the South American and APAC regions.

The increasing demand for software development and applications will facilitate the software testing services market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Click here for a sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Software Testing Services Market Driver:

Increasing adoption of mobile testing:

Mobile applications have become an indispensable part of most business entities. They serve many purposes, such as easy interaction with customers, promotion of new products and services, and enhancing customer satisfaction. Mobile testing has evolved to ensure the quality of an enterprise's products or services. It comprises the redressal of mobile woes and enables the enterprise to test for and prevent any type of failure in the program.

Mobile testing involves install/uninstall testing, screen orientation testing, gesture testing, device compatibility testing, connectivity testing, and UI/UX testing. The growing demand for mobile testing is expected to boost the growth of the global software testing services market during the forecast period.

Software Testing Services Market Trend:

Growing momentum of crowdsourced testing:

Crowdsourced testing is one of the emerging trends in the software testing space. It refers to the testing services offered by a dispersed community of temporary workers across the world. It offers a significant testing method for the verification of applications in the later stages of software development. Crowdsourced testing offers many benefits, such as scalability, speed, output-based pricing, device coverage, geography coverage, and real-time testing of software.

During the forecast period, crowdsourced testing will gain more traction, and it is expected that other leading software testing service providers may enter this field through inorganic developments.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our sample report.

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Online Corporate Meeting Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Geospatial Data Analytics Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Software Testing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.07% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 55.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Systems software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Application testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Application testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Application testing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Product testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Product testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Product testing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Telecom and media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Telecom and media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Telecom and media - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 56: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 57: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

11.4 Atos SE

Exhibit 60: Atos SE - Overview



Exhibit 61: Atos SE - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Atos SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Atos SE - Segment focus

11.5 Capgemini Services SAS

Exhibit 64: Capgemini Services SAS - Overview



Exhibit 65: Capgemini Services SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Capgemini Services SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Capgemini Services SAS - Segment focus

11.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 68: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 DXC Technology Co.

Exhibit 72: DXC Technology Co. - Overview



Exhibit 73: DXC Technology Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: DXC Technology Co. - Key offerings

11.8 HCL Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 75: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Infosys Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 82: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 84: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 85: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: International Business Machines Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 87: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 92: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Wipro Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 97: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 100: Research Methodology



Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 102: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio