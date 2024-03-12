Software Upstart Seller Ledger Enters the Ecommerce Accounting Space

Seller Ledger has launched a new ecommerce accounting software platform for online sellers, filling a gap in low cost, simple solutions left by the closure of GoDaddy Bookkeeping.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new player in the ecommerce accounting software space this tax season. Seller Ledger quietly launched in beta for eBay sellers last year in January, and officially came to market in March of 2023. Over the course of the past year the company has expanded to support Etsy, Poshmark, Mercari and Amazon sellers in addition to eBay with its automated bookkeeping and accounting solution.

Seller Ledger was created by Kevin Reeth, the original founder of Outright.com which was purchased by GoDaddy and became GoDaddy Bookkeeping. "Many online sellers were left stranded in June of 2022 when GoDaddy Bookkeeping suddenly closed its doors," said Reeth. "Our goal is to provide them with a simple and affordable bookkeeping and accounting solution so they can focus the bulk of their time on selling, not managing their finances."

Seller Ledger's software connects directly with sales channels like eBay and Amazon to import sales information and transaction fees by the platform. It connects to banks and credit cards to import data on inventory costs and other business expenses. Customers can view real-time data on the performance of their business, create a pre-populated Schedule C report for tax time, and understand profitability by order in addition to simple tasks like tracking mileage. A How-To video demonstrates how easy it is to use.

While the functionality and simplicity of the software are very similar to the former GoDaddy Bookkeeping, the company already extends beyond it with new capabilities. "We now offer inventory management functionality that GoDaddy Bookkeeping never got to," says Reeth. "A seller can enter a unique SKU for sale on eBay or Etsy and watch inventory automatically switch to Cost of Goods Sold when it sells. The feature was widely requested at Outright.com but never built, until now." Feature updates are announced frequently on the Seller Ledger Blog.

The existing landscape of accounting software for small sellers leaves much to be desired. Companies like QuickBooks, Xero and Wave Accounting work well for service-based businesses with a focus on invoicing and payroll, whereas ecommerce has often been an afterthought, even requiring third party software as a bridge in some cases. Seller Ledger is a welcome addition to the mix, particularly with regard to pricing. QuickBooks announced a price increase recently, and even free providers in the space are introducing paid tiers and moving basic functionality into paid plans.

Seller Ledger offers a 30-day free trial, no credit card required, and pricing starts at $10 per month for up to 250 transactions per month. With an annual plan, customers receive data for the full prior year, meaning they can sign up now and view reports for 2023 taxes. Learn more at www.sellerledger.com.

Seller Ledger, Inc., is a cloud-based bookkeeping and accounting software platform that enables ecommerce sellers to track their finances, organize sales data into categories, create tax reports and more. The software connects seamlessly with online sales platforms such as eBay and Amazon, as well as business bank accounts and credit cards for expense tracking. Founded in 2023 in Incline Village, Nevada, Seller Ledger was created by the same Founding CEO as Outright.com which later became GoDaddy Bookkeeping.

