SoftwareReviews Announces 2022's Best Board Management Software

The following Board Management providers are the 2022 champions according to the feedback provided by their users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey:

OnBoard

ContractZen's Board Portal

Convene

SoftwareReviews' Net Emotional Footprint measures high-level user sentiment. It aggregates emotional ratings from 26 provocative questions, creating a powerful indicator of the overall user feeling toward the provider and its product.

With a Net Emotional Footprint of +98, OnBoard ranked highly for being caring and effective. ContractZen's Board Portal received a Net Emotional Footprint of +96 and exceeded user expectations for being reliable. With a Net Emotional Footprint of +96, Convene performed well for being generous.

Board Management software providers satisfied users by reliably enabling customer performance and productivity. However, many of the users found that the providers over-promised during the negotiation of contracts.

What Is the Emotional Footprint Diamond?

The Emotional Footprint Diamond illustrates the customer experience with software providers and a complex relationship spanning procurement, implementation, service, and support. The Net Emotional Footprint of a provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view. The data published in the Emotional Footprint Diamond is collected from real end-users through authentic software review surveys and meticulously verified. The survey uses standard net promoter scoring (positive percentage minus negative percentage) to arrive at the Net Emotional Footprint score. These skillfully crafted survey questions are informed by two decades of IT research and advisory. Providers with top user scores receive the Emotional Footprint Award.

The Emotional Footprint Awards, an initiative proudly founded in 100% user-review data, is free of traditional components such as market presence and analyst opinion, which are opaque in nature and may be influenced by provider pressure, financial or otherwise.

About SoftwareReviews:

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-provider relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

