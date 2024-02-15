SoftwareReviews Data Highlights Leading IT Asset Management Providers of 2024 for Boosting Cost Efficiency and Risk Management

SoftwareReviews' latest Data Quadrant highlights the top-rated IT Service Management software solutions that users ranked best to streamline incident management initiatives.

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape and a division of Info-Tech Research Group, has revealed its new 2024 IT Service Management (ITSM) Data Quadrant Report. The report highlights the top six IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions in the enterprise and midmarket spaces for the year.

In the fast-moving world of IT, not having the right ITSM software can lead to a host of problems, including delays, unresolved issues, and inefficient handling of service requests. These challenges risk damaging productivity and negatively impacting customer happiness while raising costs and increasing the risk of data and security mishaps. However, when organizations embrace ITSM software, these challenges can be turned into advantages.

ITSM streamlines operations, making service delivery, incident resolution, and problem handling quicker and more efficient. This not only improves the workflow for internal teams but also enhances the experience for end users. Moreover, ITSM tools offer powerful analytics and reporting capabilities for smarter decision-making, improve security, and ensure that IT practices meet industry standards. In short, adopting ITSM is a strategic decision that leads to cost savings, better service quality, and a stronger position in the competitive tech landscape.

"Modernizing ITSM software is a long overdue game-changer for organizations. We're seeing increased focus on the customer experience, rightfully so," Sandi Conrad, principal research advisor, Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. "We need to see a focus on eliminating incidents, not just fixing them faster. It's about improved communications and access to services. It's about strategically enhancing the way service is done in the entire organization and improving surrounding processes to also benefit from improved visibility, improved processes, and reduced workloads. IT is the enabler of the business and needs to help the organization succeed."

SoftwareReviews' survey data from 1,773 end-user reviews was used to identify the top ITSM software providers. The insights are intended to support organizations that are considering options to streamline robotic process automation strategies.

The 2024 Enterprise IT Service Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

TeamDynamix ITSM, 8.7 CS, ranked high for customer support.

ServiceNow ITSM, 8.5 CS ranked high for breadth of features.

Ivanti Neurons for ITSM, 8.0 CS, ranked high for end-user self-service.

The 2024 Midmarket IT Service Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

