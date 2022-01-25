SoftwareReviews Names 2022's Best Customer Relationship Management Software

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software enables an organization to manage the complete customer lifecycle and capture, integrate and analyze data across all customer touchpoints. The best CRM software suites allow organizations to increase customer loyalty, improve marketing effectiveness and sales productivity.

"As customer expectations continue to rise and the need to support digital channels intensifies, having a well-oiled ecosystem for customer experience is of paramount importance for customer acquisition and retention," explains Ben Dickie, Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. "While the number of software categories for marketing, sales and customer service have rapidly proliferated, a core Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform still remains the cornerstone of most customer experience ecosystems."

The best CRM software providers have been identified by SoftwareReviews, based on verified survey data collected from real end-users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint Diamond.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The Enterprise Customer Relationship Management Software Champions are as follows:

Dynamics 365 Sales Enterprise , +82 NEF, for providing exceptional service experience.

, +82 NEF, for providing exceptional service experience. HubSpot CRM Platform , +79 NEF, for amazing negotiation and contract strategies. .

, +79 NEF, for amazing negotiation and contract strategies. . Oracle CX Sales, +76 NEF, ranked strongly for creating significant product impact.

The Mid-Market Customer Relationship Management Software Champions are as follows:

Zoho CRM , +92 NEF, is loved by its customers for enhancing performance and helping to innovate.

, +92 NEF, is loved by its customers for enhancing performance and helping to innovate. NetSuite CRM , +93 NEF, for saving time and having integrity.

, +93 NEF, for saving time and having integrity. Sage CRM , +90 NEF, ranked strongly for being trustworthy and fair.

, +90 NEF, ranked strongly for being trustworthy and fair. SugarCRM , +91 NEF, scored high for being considerate and generous.

, +91 NEF, scored high for being considerate and generous. Pipeliner CRM , +90 NEF, scored high for being respectful.

, +90 NEF, scored high for being respectful. Nimble , +88 NEF, scored high for over delivering.

, +88 NEF, scored high for over delivering. Pipedrive, +84 NEF, scored high for being enabling productivity and enhancing efficiency

"A modern CRM platform provides robust capabilities for managing customer information, logging interactions, managing leads and service cases, and providing insights through reporting and analytics," adds Ben Dickie. "The marketplace for CRM is alive and vibrant, with vendors of all sizes and stripes catering to a wide range of functional and vertical-specific needs."

