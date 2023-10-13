SoftwareReviews Publishes 2023 Robotic Process Automation Data Quadrant Report, Revealing the Top Five Providers in the Market

SoftwareReviews

13 Oct, 2023, 17:30 ET

In SoftwareReviews' latest Data Quadrant report, the firm reveals the five top-performing robotic process automation (RPA) software solutions that users say best help organizations unlock digital transformation.

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2023 Data Quadrant report on the top  enterprise and midmarket providers as leaders for 2023. 

Enterprise (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
Enterprise (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
Midmarket (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
Midmarket (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

RPA leverages low-code implementation to automate routine and clearly delineated business tasks based on set guidelines. Using RPA bots, enterprises can efficiently execute automated functions such as calculations, transaction reconciliations, and the issuance of transcription exception notifications. The software also interfaces seamlessly with both structured and unstructured data sources via application user interfaces (UIs).

RPA technology empowers staff to rapidly automate business processes and applications, even with limited coding expertise. Nevertheless, potential adoption hurdles may arise, underscoring the importance of choosing a platform that provides robust training and resource support.

"In today's intricate business and IT landscape, robotic process automation emerged as a pivotal tool for enhancing productivity and fostering deeper insights. This is just the starting point," says Andrew Kum-Seun, research director, Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. "Strategically integrating RPA with business process management systems, low-code platforms, artificial intelligence, and other advanced workflow automation tools can substantially amplify its return on investment, thereby cultivating a more potent and effective workforce."

SoftwareReviews' survey data from 1,326 end-user reviews was used to identify the top RPA software providers. The insights are intended to support organizations who are considering options to streamline their robotic process automation strategies.

The 2023 Robotic Process Automation Software  leaders for the enterprise market are as follows:
The 2023 Robotic Process Automation Software  Leaders for midmarket are as follows:
  • G1ANT, 8.6 CS, ranked high for ease of implemenation.
  • ElectroNeek, 8.3 CS, ranked high for customer support.

User assessments of software categories provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

The full report is now ready to access on the firm's website, which is updated in real time to reflect new reviews and ratings.

For more information about SoftwareReviews and the Data Quadrant, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm.

