SoftwareReviews Publishes Low-Code Data Quadrant Report, Revealing the Top Six Tools That Are Transforming Workflows in 2023

News provided by

SoftwareReviews

21 Aug, 2023, 16:30 ET

SoftwareReviews' latest Data Quadrant report highlights the top-rated low-code software solutions in the current market that are successfully harnessing technological trends.

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2023 Low-Code Business Process Management Data Quadrant, naming six providers as Gold Medalists for the year across the enterprise and midmarket spaces.

Continue Reading
SoftwareReviews’ latest Data Quadrant report highlights the top-rated Low-Code software solutions in the current market that are successfully harnessing the technological trends. - Enterprise (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
SoftwareReviews’ latest Data Quadrant report highlights the top-rated Low-Code software solutions in the current market that are successfully harnessing the technological trends. - Enterprise (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
SoftwareReviews’ latest Data Quadrant report highlights the top-rated Low-Code software solutions in the current market that are successfully harnessing the technological trends. - Midmarket (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
SoftwareReviews’ latest Data Quadrant report highlights the top-rated Low-Code software solutions in the current market that are successfully harnessing the technological trends. - Midmarket (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

A low-code business process management (BPM) system offers automation at the API level without requiring extensive coding or technical expertise, making it accessible to both business professionals and IT experts. These platforms include many features of conventional BPM tools, such as process mapping, designing, and analyzing.

"Low- and no-code BPM empowers users to tailor their automation to their specific needs and context so that they are more productive and innovative," says Andrew Kum-Seun, SoftwareReviews' BPM expert and research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "This capability also encourages the business and IT to build trust, respect, and accountability with each other by working more closely together."

For organizations seeking the ideal low-code BPM software tailored to their specific requirements, SoftwareReviews' report spotlights the leading providers for the year. This recognition is based on authentic feedback from 418 users and SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant assessment.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend. The providers with the highest scores are recognized as Gold Medalists.

The 2023 Low-Code BPM Enterprise Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

The 2023 Low-Code BPM Midmarket Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

With low-code BPM, staff can swiftly design business apps and automate tasks even without extensive coding know-how. However, there can be challenges in transitioning to and adopting these solutions, making it crucial to opt for a platform with robust training and resources.

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Emotional Footprint, or the Data Quadrant, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class information technology research and advisory firm.

SOURCE SoftwareReviews

Also from this source

Account-Based Marketing Helps Businesses Improve Customer-Centric Experience, Says SoftwareReviews

The Top 2023 CRM Vendors Embracing AI and Redefining the Customer Experience, According to SoftwareReviews Users

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.