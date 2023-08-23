SoftwareReviews Reveals the Top AI-Integrated Business Intelligence Tools Setting the Pace for Data-Driven Decisions in 2023

SoftwareReviews' latest Emotional Footprint report highlights the top-rated business intelligence and analytics software solutions  that are successfully harnessing technological trends.

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2023 Business Intelligence & Analytics Emotional Footprint, naming eight top providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces as Champions.

SoftwareReviews’ latest Emotional Footprint report highlights the top-rated business intelligence and analytics software solutions that are successfully harnessing technological trends. - Enterprise (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
Business intelligence and analytics tools collect data from various segments of an organization, synthesizing it into comprehensive reports or dashboards to aid in decision making. In 2023, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with these tools has revolutionized data refinement, preparation, and labeling processes. This AI-driven automation not only saves a significant amount of time but also enhances productivity. By leveraging AI, these modern business intelligence platforms can organize and represent data, create analytical frameworks to deliver insightful views, detect emerging patterns, and provide forecasted results or insights.

"The domain of business intelligence (BI) has undergone significant transformation, marked by a heightened emphasis on data-driven insights. This evolution has led to a dynamic landscape where organizations increasingly leverage advanced analytics, AI-driven tools, and real-time data processing to shape their strategic choices," says Chris Dyck, advisory lead at Info-Tech Research Group. "The integration of traditional BI with AI and machine learning capabilities has ushered in an era of predictive and prescriptive analytics, empowering businesses to attain deeper insights, automate operations, and unveil concealed opportunities. The focus has shifted from retrospective reporting to proactive and adaptable intelligence, enabling agile decision making and conferring competitive advantage across diverse sectors."

For organizations seeking the ideal business intelligence and analytics software tailored to their specific requirements, SoftwareReviews' report spotlights the leading providers for the year. This recognition is based on feedback from 3,771 users and SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint assessment.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2023 Business Intelligence and Analytics Enterprise Software Champions are as follows:

The 2023 Business Intelligence and Analytics Midmarket Software Champions are as follows:

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Emotional Footprint, or the Data Quadrant, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews
SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class information technology research and advisory firm.

