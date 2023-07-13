SoftWave TRT Leads the Charge: Secures CPT Code Approval for Groundbreaking men's sexual health and Shockwave Therapy

KENNESAW, Ga., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies, the leading innovator in the field of shockwave technology, is pleased to announce a significant milestone that will revolutionize the treatments for men's sexual health. At the May meeting, the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) Editorial Panel approved the reimbursement code X170T that was developed and submitted by SoftWave for Low Intensity Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (Li-ESWT). SoftWave's commitment to improving men's sexual health included multiple FDA clearances including activation of connective tissue, increased blood flow, and patented treatment protocol that was developed and utilized by Dr. Irwin Goldstein of San Diego Sexual Medicine. 

UroGold by SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies is advanced acoustic electrohydraulic shockwave energy available for men's sexual health issues specifically cases involving the corpus cavernosum.
Beginning January 1, 2024, medical professionals will be able to use code X170T to report cases of Li-ESWT involving the corpus cavernosum. This non-invasive treatment represents a substantial step forward for patients suffering from erectile dysfunction, providing an evidence-based, low-risk alternative to traditional treatments such as PDE5s medications, injections, and implants. The new CPT code is expected to increase accessibility and ease of billing for this innovative treatment option.

John Warlick, CSO and Founder of SoftWave TRT, expressed his enthusiasm about the recent development, "The recognition of Li-ESWT by the CPT Editorial Panel with a dedicated code is the completion of SoftWave's long journey in helping millions of patients and their physicians seeking innovative, safe and effective treatments for men's sexual health. This code will allow urologists to offer their Medicare patients an affordable option for this patented, revolutionary treatment." SoftWave is currently sponsoring a national clinical trial #NCT05806203 for Dyspareunia for women's sexual health and will seek a comparable code when the study is complete in 2024. The trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

The official information about code X170T is currently available on the AMA CPT website (www.ama-assn.org/practice-management/cpt) and will be published in the 2024 codebook. SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies looks forward to continuing to lead the way in shockwave, improving the lives of patients worldwide with its electrohydraulic acoustic shockwave technology.

About SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies
SoftWave TRT, LLC is a medical technology company featuring UroGold, OrthoGold and DermGold ESWT devices that offer advanced solutions specializing in shockwave therapy for better patient healing. Founded by urologists in 2004 and headquartered in Kennesaw, GA, SoftWave TRT is committed to the scientific advancement of tissue healing and regeneration and the development of the most effective innovations to improve the quality of lives globally. German-engineered with superior quality, it is used worldwide in the healthcare fields of urology, orthopedics, traumatology, wound care, and aesthetics. SoftWave technology is trusted by the top major medical research centers in the U.S. and worldwide, with over 300 published studies of the technology supporting its effectiveness. It has a strong international presence with its German manufacturing partner and is internationally recognized by the International Society for Medical Shockwave Technology (ISMST).  

