SoftWorks Global Announces Green and Red Signal Real Estate Investment Platform Now Available

News provided by

SoftWorks Global LLC

11 Jul, 2023, 08:31 ET

Users will have access to SoftWorks Global's property analytics and search engine platform designed to find profitable real estate investments.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftWorks Global LLC, today announced its cutting-edge real estate investment search engine and analytics platform, which makes it easy for real estate investors and homebuyers to find profitable properties. SoftWorks Global's real estate platform removes the guesswork in real estate investing, performing nationwide property searches and providing green signals to buy and red signals to sell through science-backed data to improve investors' profits and lower investment risks.

Continue Reading
GoRepa - Real Estate Search Engine
"Homebuyers, realtors, and investors have made it clear that going forward they want a real estate platform akin to that used in the stock market, with simple green and red indicators to simplify their decision-making and increase the velocity of their real estate investments," said Juan Cabrera, President of SoftWorks Global LLC. "The industry is ripe for disruption as homebuyers and real estate investors navigate economic uncertainty, low housing inventory, and heightened interest rates. We have an incredible opportunity to serve the real estate industry through Gorepa® and ensure amazing real estate opportunities are accessible and achievable for homebuyers and real estate investors looking to drive exceptional profits."

The focus of our new property analytics and search engine platform is to accurately find and assess the risk and financial characteristics of potential real estate in a way that anyone can understand regardless of experience and education level. Everyone is busy these days and that is why GoRepa® searches properties and analyzes them on your behalf.

Our platform is perfect for investment properties as well as personal homes; It performs different calculations for rental properties, fixer-uppers (flipping), and primary homes since buyers of these different types of properties have different needs and goals.

This is an indispensable tool for anyone looking to buy a home, invest in real estate or work in the real estate industry.

For more information and to get started, visit gorepa.com

Media Contacts:

Juan Cabrera
President, SoftWorks Global LLC
407-274-0556 [email protected]

SOURCE SoftWorks Global LLC

