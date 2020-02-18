Softworld Announces $100 Million In Revenue For 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just two weeks after winning their third consecutive ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Award, Softworld has announced annual revenue of just over $100 million for 2019. This is the highest recorded annual revenue in Softworld's 24-year history.

"As Softworld has continued to grow throughout the years, we always kept our focus on providing top notch customer service to our clients and consultants," said Softworld CEO, David Teitelman. "It is very gratifying to achieve such fantastic revenue numbers while also maintaining, and even improving upon, our customer service promise."

Teitelman attributes the record-breaking year to a variety of factors. "First, I think we are very fortunate to be operating in such an active job market with record low unemployment. On top of that, our internal team has done an amazing job preparing for our growth, which enabled us to capitalize on market opportunities. All of our divisions experienced incredible growth in 2019, which when combined with these other factors, led to $100 million in revenue."

Despite their success, Softworld is showing no signs of slowing down. "While we are obviously thrilled about our highly successful 2019, I am even more excited about the outlook for Softworld in 2020," says Raymond St. Martin, EVP of Softworld. "We have hit a point in our business lifecycle where we are able to provide additional services to our clients and consultants that we were not able to provide in the past. With the launch of Pivotal Engineering and Full Scope Government Solutions in 2019, and the recent success we have seen with Framework Development Centers, I am so excited to see where we can go from here."

Softworld recently opened a brand new, state-of-the-art office space in Waltham, MA and maintains offices in the Nashville, Dallas, and Washington DC areas. For internal job opportunities please check out their website.

Softworld, Inc. is a staffing and consulting firm with the experience and infrastructure to support clients and talent on a national level. Softworld has developed expertise across seven distinct staffing and consulting practices over the past 20 years that include Technology Services, Life Sciences, Engineering, Government, Financial Services, and Cyber Security.

