Softworld Announces Launch of Framework Development Centers

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Softworld Inc. has announced the launch of their newest division, Framework Development Centers. Focused solely on building out and staffing local development centers for organizations across the country, Framework is the first company of its kind within the technical staffing and solutions space.

"Times are changing in our industry and companies have started to see tremendous value in bringing portions of their development team back to the United States," said David Teitelman, CEO of Softworld. "After seeing the overwhelming success of the multiple development centers we have recently built and staffed for clients, we knew we had a service that was very much needed in the market."

Framework currently supports clients of all sizes, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100 organizations. Through multiple strategic corporate partnerships, they are uniquely equipped to find the perfect space for their clients, regardless of size or security concerns. Most recently, Framework built out and staffed a fully dedicated development center, that houses 129 technical professionals, in just over three months.

"Between having easier access to their teams, increased flexibility with their staff, and more transparency into the hiring process, our clients are seeing huge value in partnering with Framework," says Michael Shuman, Founder & Principal of Softworld. "I was thrilled to jump at the opportunity to become the first company in this space with the backing of a world class recruiting engine, such as Softworld's."

Framework will provide solutions to clients in all industries, with a specific focus in the Financial Services, Defense, Life Sciences and High Tech industries.

About Framework Development Centers

Framework Development Centers, a division of Softworld, Inc. is dedicated to building out the perfect office space and development team for their clients. Framework works with their clients to fully understand their organizational needs and security requirements, and creates finely tuned teams to help them achieve their business goals.

About Softworld, Inc.

Softworld, Inc. is a staffing and consulting firm with the experience and infrastructure to support clients and talent on a national level. Softworld has developed expertise across six distinct staffing and consulting practices over the past 20 years that include Technology Services, Life Sciences, Engineering, Government, Banking, and Cyber Security.

Softworld Contact:

Scott Sneyd

Director of Marketing

scottsneyd@softworldinc.com

781.373.8417

SOURCE Softworld, Inc.

