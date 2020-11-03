Softworld Announces Recent Promotions To Senior Leadership Team

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Softworld Inc., recently named one of the fastest growing Staffing Firms in the United States, has announced four promotions to its Senior Leadership team.

Tim Southwick has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer. "Due to the massive growth that Softworld has seen over the last few years, we felt the time was right to have Tim oversee all of Softworld's client relationships," said Dave Teitelman, CEO and Chairman of Softworld. "Tim's role will add enormous value to our team by making sure all of our revenue generating teams are properly aligned, allowing for the best experience possible for our customers."

Steve Cooper has been promoted to the role of Senior Vice President of Federal. In this role, Steve will continue to oversee all federal sales, and will also begin to oversee the Softworld Nashville sales office. "Steve has shown an outstanding ability to expand and improve upon our customer relationships in the federal government space," said Teitelman. "We are very excited to have him oversee additional territories and expand our relationships within Nashville and the southern United States."

Alan Sarasohn was also promoted to the role of Senior Vice President of Financial Services. "Alan has been hugely important to the ongoing success of Softworld's financial Service practice," said Teitelman. "Alan's dedication to his clients and his laser focus on their business goals is why our financial services division has been one of the fastest growing segments within Softworld. We are very excited to see what Alan does moving forward in his role."

The final promotion is Peter Niejadlik being promoted to Vice President of Strategic Accounts. "In Pete's role, he will be responsible for ensuring that the needs of our customers, specifically within the government technology and engineering space, are being met and overseeing overall customer satisfaction," said Teitelman. "Anybody who has met Pete knows that he is perfect for this role. His dedication to his clients is unmatched, and we are so happy to have him in charge of strategic accounts."

About Softworld, Inc.

Softworld, Inc. is a staffing and consulting firm with the experience and infrastructure to support clients and talent on a national level. Softworld has developed expertise across seven distinct staffing and consulting practices over the past 25 years that include Technology Services, Life Sciences, Engineering, Government, Financial Services, Cyber Security, and their onshore development division, Framework Development Centers.

