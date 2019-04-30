Softworld, Inc. Announces Launch of Engineering Group, Pivotal Engineering

WALTHAM, Mass., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Softworld Inc., a ClearlyRated award winning IT staffing and solutions company located in Waltham, Massachusetts, announced the launch of their newest division, Pivotal Engineering. While Softworld has previously served clients in the engineering space, recent growth has presented the opportunity to create a dedicated national group and strategy.

"As Softworld continues to grow, we are always searching for areas where we can improve our business," said David Teitelman, CEO of Softworld. "One specific area where we saw a huge opportunity was within our engineering group. The engineering team has seen strong, consistent growth, especially over the last two years, and we felt this was the perfect time to add to our portfolio of specialty groups."

Currently serving multiple Fortune 100 clients and working in 42 states, Pivotal Engineering offers a wide array of engineering services, across multiple industries including aerospace, defense, automotive, energy, and military/defense.

"It is very exciting to see the growth of our engineering team, not only in terms of revenue, but also in terms of team members," said Raymond St. Martin, VP of Sales for Softworld. "With a current team of more than 50 dedicated recruiters, we are uniquely positioned to serve our engineering clients and consultants with a level of care that most organizations can't maintain."

Pivotal Engineering's headquarters will be based in Waltham, Massachusetts and will serve clients and consultants throughout the United States.

About Pivotal Engineering

Pivotal Engineering's mission is to assist clients in meeting the challenges of the engineering industry by providing them exceptional staffing, recruiting & project services through exemplary service, industry-rooted experience and innovative hiring strategies. Pivotal's goal is to find the right solutions for their clients and finding the right opportunities for their consultants 100% of the time.

About Softworld, Inc.

Softworld, Inc. is a staffing and consulting firm with the experience and infrastructure to support clients and talent on a national level. Softworld has developed expertise across seven distinct staffing and consulting practices over the past 20 years that include Technology Services, Life Sciences, Engineering, Government, Banking, Creative, and Cyber Security.

