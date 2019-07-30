Softworld, Inc. Announces Launch of Full Scope Government Solutions, a division of Softworld

"As Softworld evolves as a company, we continuously look for ways to provide specialized approaches to fit our clients' needs," said David Teitelman, CEO of Softworld. "With the unique processes, terminology, and security requirements that many of our federal clients have, we felt that a dedicated brand was necessary to best serve our federal partners."

Full Scope Government Solutions has an exclusive focus on servicing the public sector and has deep technical and government expertise. With more than 15 years of experience in the federal space, Full Scope Government Solutions is uniquely positioned to serve federal agencies and prime contractors by providing individual consultants and project teams with the required clearance levels.

"I am truly excited to officially launch as Full Scope Government Solutions," said Steve Cooper, Vice President of Full Scope Government Solutions. "I look forward to continuing to provide the highest level of service to our clients and contractors and building upon the momentum we have been gathering in 2019."

Full Scope's headquarters will be based in Fairfax, Virginia and they will serve federal agencies and prime contractors throughout the United States.

About Full Scope Government Solutions

Full Scope Government Solutions' mission is to be a best-in-class technology partner to federal agencies and prime contractors throughout the United States. We provide technical consultants and SOW project solutions in engineering, IT, health IT and FSO roles. With over 15 years of experience in the federal space, Full Scope has worked with dozens of government agencies and knows what it takes to succeed in this fast-paced environment.

About Softworld, Inc.

Softworld, Inc. is a staffing and consulting firm with the experience and infrastructure to support clients and talent on a national level. Softworld has developed expertise across seven distinct staffing and consulting practices over the past 20 years that include Technology Services, Life Sciences, Engineering, Government, Banking, Creative, and Cyber Security.

Softworld Contact:

Scott Sneyd

Director of Marketing

scottsneyd@softworldinc.com

781.373.8417

Full Scope Government Solutions Contact:

Steve Cooper

Vice President

steve.cooper@fullscopegov.com

781-373-8475

