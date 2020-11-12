Softworld Life Sciences Announces Launch of QVR Solutions

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Softworld Life Sciences has announced the launch of their newest division, QVR Solutions. QVR Solutions will provide technical staffing, recruiting, and project services in the areas of quality, validation, and regulatory services for the life sciences industry. While Softworld Life Sciences has provided these services to clients for multiple years, recent growth presented the opportunity for a dedicated team and strategy.

"We are thrilled to launch QVR Solutions to assist our life sciences clients in reaching their organizational and clinical goals," said Tim Southwick, Chief Revenue Officer of Softworld. "Due to the success of our clinical data division, Vita Data Sciences, we were able to create an excellent counterpart and provide our clients with a full suite of consulting services."

Softworld Life Sciences currently works with some of the top pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the world. Through multiple industry partnerships including: ISPE, CDISC, PhUSE, and PharmaSUG, Softworld Life Sciences has grown their footprint in the industry.

"Seeing the growth of Softworld Life Sciences these last few years has truly been humbling," said Southwick. "Looking back at where we started and seeing some of the amazing leaps we have taken in just a few short years makes me so excited for what the next few years may hold."

The QVR Solutions headquarters will be based in Waltham, Massachusetts and will serve clients and consultants throughout the United States. Both QVR Solutions and Vita Data Sciences are subsidiaries of Softworld Life Sciences.

About QVR Solutions

QVR Solutions provides technical consulting & project services in the areas of quality, validation, and regulatory services for the life sciences industry. QVR is the sister company of Vita Data Sciences, which provides Clinical Data Services to the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industry.

About Softworld, Inc.

Softworld, Inc. is a staffing and consulting firm with the experience and infrastructure to support clients and talent on a national level. Softworld has developed expertise across seven distinct staffing and consulting practices over the past 25 years that include Technology Services, Life Sciences, Engineering, Government, Banking, Cyber Security, and their onshore development division, Framework Development Centers.

