Softworld Makes Staffing Industry Analysts 2020 List Of Largest US Staffing Firms

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Softworld was recently named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2020 List of Largest US Staffing Firms. This marks the first time they have made this list, and makes them one of only seventeen companies that were named one of the Fastest Growing, as well as one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States.

"It feels like recently Softworld has some exciting news to share with our friends and colleagues every week," said David Teitelman, Softworld's Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is especially important to us, as it is one that we have been eyeing for quite some time. To achieve this internal goal was a total team effort played out over many years, and I couldn't be prouder of our team."

Newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer Tim Southwick also reflected on the honor. "In my six years at Softworld, I have seen our team reach some huge milestones," said Southwick. "Since the day I started, we had a goal of reaching $100 million in revenue and making the Largest Staffing Firms List. To see us achieve this, and now be driving towards a goal of $200 million is fulfilling not only professional, but also personally."

Teitelman attributes Softworld's success to a few factors including: strategic business decisions, investments in high-growth areas, and a driven internal staff. "A while back, Softworld made the decision to focus on long-term, high-growth industries such as engineering, life sciences, financial services, the federal government, and technology," said Teitelman. "By focusing in these areas, we were able to quickly grow, outpacing the competition by about 5 times. This, paired with a team that was all pulling in the same direction, enabled us to reach such a lofty goal."

About Softworld, Inc.

Softworld, Inc. is a staffing and consulting firm with the experience and infrastructure to support clients and talent on a national level. Softworld has developed expertise across seven distinct staffing and consulting practices over the past 25 years that include Technology Services, Life Sciences, Engineering, Government, Financial Services, Cyber Security, and their onshore development division, Framework Development Centers.

