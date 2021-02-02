Softworld wins ClearlyRated's 2021 Best Of Staffing Award For Client, Talent, And Employee Satisfaction

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Softworld , a national staffing and solutions firm, announced today that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award for talent, client, and employee satisfaction. The wins mark the fourth consecutive award for Softworld for client and talent satisfaction, and their first award, in its inaugural year, for employee satisfaction. The award is based solely on feedback gathered by ClearlyRated from clients, consultants, and employees.

"In such a volatile year, it became extremely important for companies to take care of their clients and employees," said David Teitelman, CEO of Softworld. "I am so proud of how our team pulled together to ensure our clients and consultants received an excellent service experience, while also continuing our strong and welcoming internal company culture."

Softworld had very impressive numbers across the board including an 8.8 out of 10 average score from employees, 9.1 out of 10 for talent, and 9.5 out of 10 for clients, far outpacing the industry averages.

"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!"

About Softworld

Softworld, Inc. is a staffing and consulting firm with the experience and infrastructure to support clients and talent on a national level. Softworld has developed expertise across seven distinct staffing and consulting practices over the past 20 years that include Technology Services, Life Sciences, Engineering, Government, Banking, and Cyber Security.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.



