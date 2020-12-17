Softworld's VP of Federal, Steve Cooper, Featured on ClearanceJobs.com Podcast

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, ClearanceJobs.com released a podcast entitled "Communication at the Core of Staffing in the Cleared Space for Softworld" featuring Steve Cooper, Softworld's Senior Vice President of Federal. In the podcast, host Jillian Hamilton inquires how federal agencies and prime contractors can get the most out of their relationships with their business partners.

Cooper goes into detail around the importance of communication and forming a true business relationship between client and vendor. By being open and honest on both sides, you will develop a relationship that is built on trust, not transactions. "As your customer relationships move on the trust factor obviously increases, and when that starts to happen you hit that trajectory with your clients and in turn, they with you. Once you've got that you get a level of comfort that allows you to do bigger and better things together."

Cooper and Hamilton also discuss something that is obviously on everyone's minds, COVID's impact on the industry. Cooper explains how Softworld took a very strong look at their clients and consultants and how they could best support their needs during such a trying time. "The lesson rings true for all of us, that by taking care of each other a little bit better, sometimes things have a way of working themselves out." The approach has worked well for Softworld as they are on pace to achieve, and even exceed, pre-COVID growth goals.

Cooper sees the government space changing in a few ways post-COVID. Specifically, he sees agencies that never thought remote work was possible be more open to the idea. "In talking to our customers that were very reluctant to do telework, and now had to embrace it due to what has happened this year; in every instance I can think of, those projects are actually ahead of schedule."

In terms of trends in the cleared space for 2021, Cooper says Cybersecurity will continue to be a hot topic. "Cybersecurity is now something that is baked into everything we do from analyzing threats, compliance, to building secure systems. The arrival of CMMC and the path to certification will only increase the need for these types of services in the Federal market," says Cooper. Cloud computing is also a key market. "The dynamics of the federal cloud market continue to evolve as new players enter the market. We are seeing nearly every agency employ cloud strategy as major component of their future landscape. While AWS continues to be the leader, we are seeing Azure level the playing field and new players with unique capabilities enter the game."

Cooper and Hamilton close the podcast discussing how Softworld could help someone looking to change roles, or transition into government work. Cooper stresses that your skills may just need some tweaking, not major reinventions, to make the jump. "Don't throw away all the things that have allowed you to advance thus far in your career, but look at it from a slightly different angle that's going to allow you to pick up skills that are more marketable, and learn some things that will challenge you and make you more excited about the work you are doing."

