SoftWriters Gaining Momentum as One of Pittsburgh's Top Workplaces for Second Year in a Row

The results of the Post-Gazette's Top Workplace program are based solely on an employee-led, scientific survey process that focuses on issues relating to workplace culture. This is the tenth year the Post-Gazette has partnered with third-party Energage, an employee engagement platform, to administer the anonymous survey determining the Pittsburgh area's Top Workplaces.

"We are delighted to have earned the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Top Workplace Ranking as this is a core strategic priority for us," said Tim Tannert, president of SoftWriters, "There are no shortcuts to building a great company, and we're proud to have created a culture that attracts bright, talented, and committed team members who share a common purpose in improving the lives of millions of long-term care patients each day."

According to Energage CEO Eric Rubino, the Top Workplaces program is an important tool to maintain and improve a company's connection with its employees – especially in uncertain times like the present.

Tannert agreed, adding that the survey tool gives employees a chance to voice their feedback – both positive and negative – in an anonymous way, providing truly important indicators of employee retention, enablement, and growth.

About 36% of SoftWriters employees have been with the company for 5 years or more, and 12% for 10 years or more. Long employee tenure is a testament to how SoftWriters values their team members. With a great work-life balance, SoftWriters employees are empowered to make a difference and directly impact customer satisfaction and company success. To explore a career with SoftWriters, visit: https://www.softwriters.com/careers

About SoftWriters

SoftWriters develops innovative pharmacy management software solutions designed to support the growth and operational efficiencies of long-term care pharmacies. From order intake through delivery, the FrameworkLTC platform of fully integrated, scalable software solutions eliminates manual steps and enhances customer service capabilities for owners and operators allowing them to compete effectively, maximize margins, and better serve

