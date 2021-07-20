SoftWriters Launches FrameworkLTC Executive Forum

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Softwriters, Inc., a leading innovator in long-term care pharmacy management solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the FrameworkLTC Executive Forum, September 22-23, 2021 at ARIA, Las Vegas. This forum replaces the much-anticipated 2021 FrameworkLTC User Conference, which was cancelled due to uncertainties about the COVID-19 pandemic for the remainder of the year.

"In exploring ways to safely and effectively engage with our FrameworkLTC community, we couldn't pass up the opportunity to provide a limited in-person event," says Jackie Maitland, vice president of customer success at SoftWriters. "We're hosting a more intimate gathering in place of the large conference to enable pharmacy leaders to exchange insights with peers on converting current challenges into opportunities in the long-term care sector."

The theme of the FrameworkLTC Executive Forum is "Leading with agility to expand your reach," and will explore the current landscape and opportunities in long-term care while examining the evolution of the work environment. During the sessions in addition to hearing from peers, attendees will also hear from new members of the SoftWriters leadership team who are excited to share their insights on best-practices and on how to transform your organizations to an agile mindset. Our goal for the executive forum is to help leaders create a flexible and safe structure for their pharmacy team with a focus on morale and mental health.

ABOUT SOFTWRITERS:

SoftWriters Inc. is the leading provider of pharmacy management software solutions purpose-built for long-term care (LTC) pharmacies. Trusted by over 550 LTC pharmacies, FrameworkLTC, SoftWriters' flagship platform, has set the standard for driving efficiencies, saving money, and elevating patient care through automating workflows, powerful integrations, scalability, and connectivity to SoftWriters' complete suite of innovative software products designed to meet the needs of LTC pharmacy operations.

Founded in 1998, SoftWriters is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA and serves LTC pharmacies of all sizes throughout the U.S. with its tenured team of domain practitioners and technology experts. Learn more about SoftWriters and its solutions for long-term care pharmacies at frameworkltc.com.

