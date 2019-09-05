SoftWriters Recognized as a Top Workplace in Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftWriters, a leading long-term care pharmacy management platform, today announced that it has earned the distinction of being named a 2019 Top Workplace by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The results of the Top Workplace program are based on a scientific survey process that is entirely employee-led and focused on issues relating to workplace culture. This is the ninth year the program's host, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, has partnered with Energage, an employee engagement platform, to determine the Pittsburgh area's Top Workplaces.

"This is an accomplishment that we are extremely proud of," said Jena Gutshall, human resources manager, SoftWriters. "Together, we've built a world-class team, culture, and workplace and remain fully committed to making SoftWriters the best place to work."

"To be named a Top Workplace is a great honor," said Tim Tannert, R.Ph, president, SoftWriters. "This award not only reinforces our commitment to building a best-in-breed long-term care pharmacy platform, but is evidence of what we are doing to drive culture. The focus on culture and core value alignment has cultivated an environment of high performance, thought leadership, and family spirit."

SoftWriters hires extraordinary people that are interested in improving the care of millions of patient lives each day by delivering leading edge pharmacy management solutions. With a great work-life balance, SoftWriters employees are empowered to make a difference and directly impact customer satisfaction and company success. To explore working at SoftWriters, visit: https://www.softwriters.com/careers

About SoftWriters

SoftWriters, an MHA company, develops innovative pharmacy management and ancillary software solutions designed to support the growth and operational efficiencies of closed-door pharmacies. From order intake through delivery, the FrameworkLTC platform of fully integrated, scalable software solutions eliminate manual steps and enhance customer service capabilities for operators.

SOURCE SoftWriters, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.softwriters.com

