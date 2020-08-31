Sofwave Announces Skin Tightening and Wrinkle Reduction Treatment Now Offered at Gold Skin Care Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first for the Nashville area and Middle Tennessee, Gold Skin Care Center today announced it will offer the highly effective Sofwave aesthetic treatment, featuring the newest technology to improve fine lines and wrinkles on the face and neck with no pain or downtime.

"Sofwave will be attractive to a lot of people, and we are excited to be the first to offer this new technology in this area," said Michael Gold, M.D., Medical Director at Gold Skin Care Center and Tennessee Clinical Research Center. "Even though people are wearing masks and protecting themselves from the corona virus, they are still concerned about how they look. People want treatments and now is a good time to get them using this procedure."

Sofwave was thoroughly tested in advance at Dr. Gold's Tennessee Clinical Research Center for nine months, to ensure the system delivers this best non-invasive treatment solution.

"We would not put something in our clinic if it was not well studied," stated Dr. Gold. "Patients receive permanent results in one treatment, maybe two to ensure the best results. We confirmed during our tests that the Sofwave device significantly provides a fast, safe, no downtime procedure.

Some skin tightening and wrinkle reduction treatments come with noticeable downtime and can be painful for patients, noted Dr. Gold. "The Sofwave system has built-in cooling, a fixed depth of treatment and it is super comfortable for the patient," he said. "It is an alternative to other treatments out there and it's faster, and importantly treats both the face and neck."

After the extensive testing at the Tennessee Clinical Research Center revealed outstanding results, Dr. Gold is delighted to offer the Sofwave treatment exclusively. "People know Gold Skin Care Center and they come here because we bring the best, latest but tested technologies," he expressed.

Gold Skin Care Center (GSCC) is one of the leading dermatology centers in the country, devoted to caring for all patients with skin care needs and concerns. The divisions of GSCC include The Laser & Rejuvenation Center and Advanced Aesthetics Medical Spa.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. implements a novel approach to wrinkle reduction using proprietary Fractional Ultrasound. Sofwave Medical's breakthrough technology brings a new option to non-invasive aesthetic treatments.

