Sogou Launches its AI-Powered Dictation Service to Empower Voice Recorder Industry

Sogou Dictation Service is a full-service transcription solution that enables consumers to easily transcribe, store, and edit voice recordings for users on mobile and PC. It provides unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in speech-to-text conversion by integrating Sogou's advanced voice recognition technology and significant language database derived from the Sogou Input Method, the largest Chinese language input software. By applying Sogou's proprietary Adaptive Attention-based modeling technique and industry-leading Transformer-based voice recognition technology, the Sogou Dictation Service can achieve a 95% transcription accuracy rate. Sogou Dictation Service also supports AI-enabled error detection and correction service for transcribed texts. The Sogou Dictation Service addresses everyday challenges that business professionals, journalists, students, and writers face, by removing the onerous manual transcription process and freeing them to focus on more value-add work.

In parallel, Sogou announced the founding of the Voice Recorder AI Innovation Alliance ("Alliance") together with leading voice recorder brands, including Sony Voice Recorder, AIGO, Newmine and MSC Group. The Alliance aims to revitalize and transform the traditional voice recorder industry by integrating traditional hardware devices with transcription services based on Sogou's language-centric AI technologies and machine learning capability. The Sogou Dictation Service will be fully compatible with over 90% of existing voice recorder products on the market and will provide a hardware + service ecosystem that truly benefits consumers.

Sogou's CEO, Wang Xiaochuan, delivered the opening speech at the launch event and was joined by Sogou's CTO, Yang Hongtao, as well as executives from Sony Voice Recorder, AIGO, Newmine and MSC Group.

Meanwhile, Sogou today launched three new color variations of C1, its AI recorder which was first launched in March 2019. Meticulously designed and exquisitely crafted, the brand new Sogou AI Recorder C1 supports the recording, transcription, translation and interpretation of both real-time and recorded conversations with a 95% transcription accuracy rate. C1 is highly portable and efficient, and able to transcribe and translate a 60-minute recording in five minutes.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, intense competition in the market for search and search-related services; our need to continually innovate and adapt in order to grow our business; our reliance on Tencent platforms for a significant portion of our user traffic; and uncertainty regarding the extent and reach of PRC governmental regulation of sponsored search. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sogou's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2019, and other documents Sogou files with or submits to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second-largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

