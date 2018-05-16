Sogou Launches Sales of AI-Powered Sogou Smart Recording Translator

The Sogou Smart Recording Translator supports the recording, transcription, translation and interpretation of both real-time and recorded conversations. The device enables users to record information in classes, meetings, and other similar occasions, and simultaneously translates spoken content into the target language via Sogou's translation software. The Sogou Smart Recording Translator is the second product in Sogou's family of translation hardware devices, and follows the successful launch of the Sogou Travel Translator in March.

Xiaochuan Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Sogou, said, "We are excited to launch the Sogou Smart Recording Translator that offers higher-quality voice recordings compared with traditional models thanks to a dual microphone array that suppresses background noise and improves voice recognition, even at 6 meters from the speaker. The Sogou Smart Recording Translator is another example of how AI is enabling us to transform hardware devices into service-oriented products. Designed to overcome a wide range of challenges that students, journalists and business people face every day, the Smart Recording Translator can automatically transcribe conversations that users can easily edit and share at one click of a button as well as serve as a personal interpreter and translator for everyone."

Mr. Wang added, "It is part of the next generation of portable translation devices and we are pleased to see strong early demand for this product. We will continue to focus on developing and leveraging our language-centric AI capabilities to bring more consumer-friendly and practical applications to consumers."

The Sogou Smart Recording Translator offers a range of functions, including:

Bluetooth connection to smart phones with 10-meter remote control function;

Real-time interpretation between Chinese and English at a rate of 400 words per minute;

Translates dialogue to and from 18 different languages, including Chinese, English, German, Arabic and Russian;

Recordings automatically uploaded to smart phone for easy management, playback and sharing of recordings;

Transcription of Chinese recordings at a rate of 400 words per minute;

Capacity to save up to 40 hours of voice recordings and support 4 hours of recording without recharging;

Built-in dual microphone array effectively filters out and suppresses background noise, while improving voice recognition;

Voice recognition accuracy rate of 97%;

Highly portable, ergonomically designed, lightweight device weighs 30 grams and measures 12cm in length.

Sogou's leadership in natural language processing and machine translation has been widely recognized on the global stage. Sogou's machine translation technology debuted at the World Internet Conference in 2016 – the first time that simultaneous machine translation technology had been used in a commercial event. Sogou was ranked first in the highly regarded 2017 WMT Chinese-to-English machine translation competition and similarly received first place in the 2016-2017 13th NTCIR Chinese short text conversation competition that evaluates the ability of a machine to generate human-like responses to text queries. Sogou's industry-leading machine translation technology has been effectively integrated into its search, Chinese input method and browser services, as well as its translation hardware devices.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sogou's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Information regarding risks affecting Sogou's business and prospects is included in Sogou's Registration Statement on Form F-1 (Registration Number 333-220928) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2017.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

