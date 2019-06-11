Sogou Launches World's First Russian-Speaking AI News Anchor

ITAR-TASS is Russia's leading news agency and one of the largest news organizations in the world. It serves an extensive network of corporates, mass media organizations, diplomatic missions, and financial and research institutions with quality news via a network of 1,500 reporters in over 63 countries. The partnership not only highlights growing global recognition of Sogou's AI-enabled technologies, but also supports ongoing innovation and integration of advanced technologies in the media industry.

"We are very excited to launch the world's first Russian-speaking AI News Anchor," said Xiaochuan Wang, CEO of Sogou. "The development of the Russian-speaking AI News Anchor allows us to share the benefits of Sogou's leading AI technologies with more diverse audiences around the world. As one of the world's largest news organizations, ITAR-TASS is an ideal partner for Sogou, and we look forward to introducing this new AI News Anchor to Russian-speaking audiences."

The Russian-speaking AI News Anchor features Sogou's latest advances in speech synthesis, image detection and prediction capabilities, introducing more engaging and interactive content for ITAR-TASS audiences. As a leader in AI, Sogou's technologies are constantly evolving to set the standard for more seamless interaction between humans and machines, and the AI News Anchor provides a more natural viewing experience for audiences by incorporating lifelike expressions, gestures and mannerisms.

This partnership marks the second time that Sogou's AI News Anchor technology has been leveraged by an international media platform. In April this year, Sogou announced a partnership with Abu Dhabi Media to jointly develop the world's first Arabic-speaking AI News Anchor. In November last year, Sogou debuted the world's first AI News Anchor, developed in partnership with Xinhua News Agency, a leading national media platform in China. Chinese and English-speaking AI News Anchors are now in action every day on Xinhua's website, providing daily news broadcasts.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, intense competition in the market for search and search-related services; our need to continually innovate and adapt in order to grow our business; our reliance on Tencent platforms for a significant portion of our user traffic; and uncertainty regarding the extent and reach of PRC governmental regulation of sponsored search. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sogou's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2019, and other documents Sogou files with or submits to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

