Sogou Showcases Speech Synthesis and Style Transfer Technology on Earnings Call

BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) ("Sogou" or "the Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry, yesterday demonstrated its personalized speech synthesis technology and style transfer learning technology during the company's third quarter 2018 earnings call.

This technology can convert Chinese or English text into a synthesized voice that is highly similar to an individual's natural voice.

Xiaochuan Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Sogou, leveraged the technology to deliver his prepared remarks during the company's third quarter 2018 earnings call. This marks the inaugural use of speech synthesis technology during an earnings call.

Xiaochuan Wang said, "I am very pleased to demonstrate the cutting-edge technologies that have been developed at the Sogou Voice Interaction Technology Center. This is just one of the potential applications of this technology."

Wang also demonstrated this technology at the RISE conference held in Hong Kong in July and at Tsinghua University's first European Alumni Conference held in London in October. On both occasions, the speech synthesis technology was used to synthesize a song that replicated and was sung in Wang's voice. This was developed by combining 14 minutes of Wang's speech data, his style of singing and the original version of the song.

Sogou's personalized speech synthesis technology stands out against that of peers as it simulates a person's voice in his or her style.

Speech synthesis technology is just of several AI fields in which Sogou already holds a leading position. The company has deployed AI to empower its core businesses and to build competitive advantages in cutting-edge fields, such as voice recognition, computer vision, machine translation and Q&A.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

