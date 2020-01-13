Sogou Showcases World-Class AI-Powered Products and Services at CES 2020

"We are excited to attend CES 2020 to demonstrate Sogou's latest achievements, which speak to our leading technological capabilities and long-term dedication to AI," said Yang Hongtao, CTO of Sogou. "AI is reshaping how we live, from having professional virtual assistants to bringing down language barriers. Sogou has leveraged machine learning and cutting-edge natural language processing technology to create highly integrated solutions. We will continue to explore potential applications of AI technologies and look forward to bringing more industry-leading AI services to users and partners globally."

AI Vocational Avatar

By integrating the latest advances in image detection, speech synthesis and reconstruction, and best-in-class algorithms, Sogou Vocational Avatar can present a lifelike resemblance of a human being, providing a highly dynamic and seamless experience for users. Since its debut in 2018, Sogou has made substantial progress in expanding the application of its Vocational Avatar technology in various sectors, including AI News Anchors in news broadcasting, AI Virtual Judge in legal services, and AI Customer Service Avatar in the financial services industry.

Sogou Simultaneous Interpretation

AI-powered simultaneous machine interpretation has been a critical component of Sogou's use of AI technology in cross-language communication. Sogou Simultaneous Interpretation has undergone three upgrades since it was first unveiled in 2016 at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, China.

The latest upgrade, Sogou Simultaneous Interpretation 3.0, significantly enhances the efficiency and accuracy of machine translation by combining computer vision and AI self-learning capabilities that enable the instant capture and comprehension of multimodal information presented by the speaker. It is the first machine interpretation system that can "see" and "think" in real-time as the presenter speaks.

AI-Powered Devices

Sogou's AI-Powered Devices are designed to help users overcome a wide range of challenges, be it reading a menu when traveling abroad or translating meeting minutes. These products are driven by Sogou's award-winning AI capabilities.

Sogou Smart Recorder C1 and C1 Pro: Launched in March 2019 , Sogou AI Recorder C1 is a portable hardware device that supports recording, transcription, translation, and interpretation of both real-time and recorded conversations with a 95% transcription accuracy rate. Six months after the launch of Sogou Smart Recorder C1, the upgraded C1 Pro was introduced with a larger storage space and a transcription accuracy rate of 97%.

, Sogou AI Recorder C1 is a portable hardware device that supports recording, transcription, translation, and interpretation of both real-time and recorded conversations with a 95% transcription accuracy rate. Six months after the launch of Sogou Smart Recorder C1, the upgraded C1 Pro was introduced with a larger storage space and a transcription accuracy rate of 97%. Sogou Translator Pro: Translator Pro is a multi-lingual human-to-machine translation device designed for travelers. The device can translate between up to 63 languages, covering over 200 countries. Translator Pro provides high-quality offline translation when there is no internet connection.

Sogou Smart Watch: Designed for children, Sogou Smart Watch integrates positioning systems such as GPS, Beidou and Wi-Fi to track children's location and ensure their safety. It incorporates multiple AI-enabled features, such as intelligent Q&A, storytelling, video calls, and spoken English practice.

