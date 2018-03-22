Sogou Travel Translator Sells Out on Launch Day

"We are confident that the Sogou Travel Translator is the most accurate and powerful machine translation solution on the market," said Xiaochuan Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Sogou. "The significance of AI cannot be overstated, and I believe that AI has the potential to be as meaningful for humankind as the invention of electricity. At Sogou we have always worked to advance cross-border communication, and our AI-powered natural language processing and machine translation technology has been developed through the research and analysis of billions of user interactions on our flagship platforms. Ultimately, we believe that users will turn to the most accurate and reliable translation device and software available, and that means using Sogou."

The Sogou Travel Translator has a wide range of features that are designed to cater to the needs of China's rapidly growing tourism market. These include:

Offline translation mode allows users to translate real-time dialogue and text-embedded in images without being connected to the Internet;

Powerful Optical Character Recognition technology enables translation of image-embedded text so users can read street signs and menus;

Translates dialogue to and from 18 different languages, including Chinese, English, German, Arabic and Russian;

Built-in dual microphone array effectively filters out and suppresses background noise, while improving voice recognition;

Highly portable, lightweight device with 3.1-inch high-resolution touch screen;

Long-lasting battery life that can power the translation device for up to 7 days without recharging;

Voice recognition accuracy rate of over 97%.

Sogou's AI-powered translation technology was developed through analysis of a significant volume of natural language interactions on Sogou's core platforms. With a Big Data advantage afforded by up to 300 million voice requests and more than 2 million Optical Character Recognition requests every day in Sogou Search and Sogou Input Method, Sogou has developed an unrivalled understanding of the Chinese language that has accelerated the development of its AI capabilities.

Sogou's leadership in natural language processing and machine translation has been widely recognized on the global stage. Sogou's machine translation technology debuted at the World Internet Conference in 2016 – the first time that simultaneous machine translation technology had been used in a commercial event. Sogou was ranked first in the highly regarded 2017 WMT Chinese-to-English machine translation competition and similarly received first place in the 2016-2017 13th NTCIR Chinese short text conversation competition that evaluates the ability of a machine to generate human-like responses to text queries. In addition to the Travel Translator, Sogou's industry-leading machine translation technology has also been effectively integrated into its search, Chinese input method and browser services, as well as its translation app.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sogou's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Information regarding risks affecting Sogou's business and prospects is included in Sogou's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2018.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

