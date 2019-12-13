Sogou Vocational Avatar Taps into Contemporary Art at Guangzhou Exhibition

Born in Mexico, Mario García Torres' work explores the meaning of time, memory, and images through various artistic forms, from paintings and sculptures to videos and devices. Torres' latest work on show at the exhibition, If only I came up with the right word , integrates Sogou's Vocational Avatar technology to explore the ways in which human thinking evolves.

"AI technology is having a profound impact on Chinese society. I was fascinated by the artistic tension created by the Sogou Vocational Avatar," said Torres. "We live in a forward-looking world, and technology will cast a new light on traditional concepts of art. The idea of using an immortal character, like Yanny, is exciting, and the space created by a humanoid is very intriguing. I'm delighted to collaborate with Sogou's team to create my first AI work and will continue to explore Yanny's potential in the future."

Sogou launched its Vocational Avatar Yanny at China Online Literature+ Conference 2019, an influential conference in China's online entertainment and cultural industries. Featuring Sogou's latest advances in its industry-leading speech synthesis, image detection, and prediction capabilities, Yanny interacts with the audience seamlessly through lifelike conversations, natural expressions, and hand gestures. Yanny has hosted several public events, including the Sohu AI Technology Summit and the WISE New Economy Conference.

This creative work by Torres is another example of how the Sogou Vocational Avatar can create new possibilities in existing industries. Since its debut in 2018, Sogou has made substantial progress in expanding the application of its Vocational Avatar technology in various sectors, including AI News Anchors in news broadcasting, an AI Virtual Judge in legal services, and an AI Customer Service Avatar in the financial services industry. In August, Sogou also announced partnerships with Xinhua News Agency, Migu, and Zhangyue Technology to further expand the application of the Sogou Vocational Avatar technology into the multimedia and IP industries. In the future, Sogou looks to continue cooperation with partners in different industries to explore creative and transformative applications of Sogou's Avatar technology and to create better user experiences.

Modes of Encounter: An Inquiry curated by Biljana Ciric will run from December 13, 2019 to February 16, 2020 at the Guangdong Times Museum in Guangzhou.

