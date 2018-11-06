Sogou's Co-developed Speech Translation System Ranked No.1 at IWSLT 2018

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) ("Sogou" or "the Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry, today announced that the Company's co-developed Speech Translation System ranked first in the Baseline Model of Spoken Language Translation (SLT) at the International Workshop on Spoken Language Translation (IWSLT) 2018 that took place in Bruges, Belgium, October 29-30, 2018. Separately, two research papers co-authored by Sogou Vice President, Jingfang Xu, and AI researcher, Feifei Zhai, have been presented at the 2018 Conference on Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing (EMNLP) held in Brussels, Belgium, October 31 - November 4.

Places first at IWSLT Spoken Language Translation competition

Held yearly since 2004, IWSLT is one of the most influential speech translation scientific workshops. In the SLT Baseline Model, the Sogou-TIIC Speech Translation System ranked highest with 28.09 BLEU points, a common metric for measuring the accuracy of machine translation, 1.6 BLEU points higher than the next company. Other participants included iFlytek, Alibaba, Applications Technology (AppTek) and the United States Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). Sogou's Speech Translation System was developed in collaboration with the Tiangong Institute for Intelligent Computing (TIIC), an AI research institute jointly-established by Sogou and Tsinghua University in 2016.

Yanfeng Wang, leader of Sogou's Voice Interaction Technology Center which co-developed the speech translation system used at IWSLT, said, "We are delighted to have won the Baseline Model competition, the toughest global contest in speech translation. These technological advances will soon be available as updates to Sogou's machine simultaneous translation system, Sogou's Smart Travel Translator, Smart Recording Translator and Sogou Input Method's translation function."

Research papers presented at EMNLP

EMNLP is a leading conference in Natural Language Processing (NLP) organized by SIGDAT, a special interest group at the Association for Computational Linguistics (ACL) that focuses on linguistic data and corpus-based approaches to NLP. Sogou is a sponsor of the 2018 EMNLP conference.

The papers titled Improving the Transformer Translation Model with Document-Level Context and Three Strategies to Improve One-to-Many Multilingual Translation, present ways to improve translation performance by feeding more contextual information to translation machines, or by developing one-to-many multilingual translation models, which are more efficient than the current one-to-one translation models commonly used in the machine translation industry.

Jingfang Xu, Sogou Vice President, said, "Our research papers will help to improve the accuracy of machine translation, putting us one step closer to human-machine parity in translation. The updated Transformer Translation Model means machines can now process information in the context of the entire document, rather than sentence-by-sentence or line-by-line, resulting in a better translation. These advances will also be applied to Sogou's current products, including Sogou's online translation tools and the Sogou Smart Travel Translator."

