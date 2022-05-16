SOHAR FREEZONE DRIVES GROWTH WITH NEW INCENTIVES FOR TENANTS

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the fastest-growing complexes of its kind in the world. Located at the crossroads of East and West, the complex offers unrivalled access to key markets in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas, as well as across the Middle East through well-connected modern highways. The SOHAR Freezone offers sector-specific zones and clusters, and integrated, bespoke logistics solutions across the value chain, with warehousing and cold storage facilities available. The Freezone is connected to SOHAR Port through a bonded transport corridor and is reachable within 14 minutes, ensuring goods reach their destination in optimal condition.

Omar Al Mahrizi, CEO of SOHAR Freezone & Deputy CEO of SOHAR Port, said, "SOHAR is committed to supporting the growth of new and existing business throughout the complex and by offering reduced rates on GTLs and office space, we are introducing another incentive for companies to join or expand their operations within the rapidly-expanding Freezone. We also caterto the rising demand for hybrid working environments by offering cost-efficient office space within close proximity to a wide range of local and international clients for the times when face-to-face meetings are essential. Being based in SOHAR offers a wealth of advantages to companies, including access to raw materials, a world class port and exceptional transport links to key markets."

With competitive rates starting from one to three years, companies can register for a SOHAR GTL electronically from anywhere in the world and secure all required permits through the on-site one-stop shop. Investors also enjoy 0% personal income tax, 0% import and re-export duties and a corporate tax holiday of up to 25 years.

The partnership with Corporate Parks allows businesses access to meeting room space when required, high speed internet and utilities for a single annual fee. Options start from a one-year to three years, including a reduction of 45% on the normal rate offered.

For more information on GTL and office space options, please contact SOHAR on +968 7151 8812 or +968 7992 2998, or by email at [email protected].

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818862/SOHAR_Freezone_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1818863/SOHAR_Freezone_2.jpg

