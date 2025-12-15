SOHO Insider Announces new Community Oncology Brown Bag Series

Free monthly interactive sessions on topics relevant to community oncologists

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOHO Insider, the official media platform of the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) has announced the launch of its Virtual Community Oncology Brown Bag Series, an informal lunchtime program featuring community oncologists sharing real-world experiences from practice.

This free, monthly virtual program is designed to address practical, real-world issues facing community oncologists and other hematology professionals seeking to engage with expert perspectives and peer discussion.

The program is led and developed by Loretta J. Nastoupil, MD, SOHO Insider's Editorial leader in community oncology.

Each session will feature a brief presentation followed by live Q&A. Recordings will be posted on sohoinsider.com, where participants can continue the conversation on the topic.

Registration is free and open to the public. All sessions are held on Zoom. Register at https://soho.click/community-oncology-series.

Program details:

January 20, 2026

4:30–5 pm CT

Expanding access to CAR T-cell therapy outside academic centers

Manali Kamdar

February 11, 2026

2 – 2:30 pm CT

Implementing bispecific antibodies in community practice

Tara Graff

March 18, 2026

2:30 – 3 pm CT

Managing access to novel agents in the community setting

Jeffrey Matous

April 2026

Addressing workforce shortages in oncology

TBD

May 15, 2026

11:30 – Noon CT

Exploration of barriers and solutions for activating and sustaining research programs in nonacademic environments

Jeff Sharman

July 2026

Building partnerships between community and academic centers

TBD

August 11, 2026

3 pm – 3:30 pm CT

Integrating new evidence into everyday practice

Xavier Marin

September 2, 2026

12:30 – 1 pm CT

Increasing US representation in global clinical trials

Hans Lee

October 13, 2026

1– 1:30 pm CT

AI impacting pathology and treatment decisions

Shakira Grant

November 10, 2026

2 pm-2:30 CT

How can pharma engage with community oncologists

Nina Shah

About SOHO

The Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) is a nonprofit organization that promotes worldwide research, education, prevention, clinical studies and optimal patient care in all aspects of hematologic malignancies and related disorders. Since its inception in 2012, the society has grown to more than 11,000 global members. SOHO's mission is to expedite worldwide research and education through the exchange of scientific information in order to improve patient care.

About SOHO Insider

SOHO Insider is the premier media platform of SOHO. Launched in December 2024, SOHO Insider is a resource for hematologic oncologists and hematology professionals worldwide.

SOURCE Society of Hematologic Oncology