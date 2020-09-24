SOHO International Film Festival Announces Virtual Lineup for 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SOHO International Film Festival (SIFFNYC), scheduled for Oct. 15-22, has announced the lineup for its 2020 edition.

This year's festival will be entirely virtual, a move festival organizers hope will give cinephiles across the globe, regardless of their travel budget, the chance to enjoy more than 100 world-class films.

"We are so excited to bring the SOHO International Film Festival's tradition of exceptional filmmaking to a new generation and a new audience of filmgoers, who can now enjoy the full theatrical experience from the comfort of their home," said Sibyl Santiago, Executive Director.

SIFFNYC official selections include features, documentaries, shorts, series pilots and animated films from more than 25 countries, spanning half a dozen continents.

Over the course of the weeklong festival, SIFFNYC proudly introduces an international program featuring over 100 films, including the world premiere of Terra Nova, a Portuguese film about a disgraced fisherman who fights for survival against the sea and the hostility of others on a fateful trip on the codfish lugger by the same name.

Other notable entries include the Northeast premiere of Philophobia (UK), a coming of age film about three teens whose lives are changed forever one summer weekend. The Air of the Time, a documentary on 100 years of women fashion designers from Coco Chanel to Donna Karan, Diane von Furstenberg and more. Disrupted, about an Oakland widower whose thirst for justice is rekindled when he stumbles upon a murder scene; and The Never List, about a straight-A, obedient teen's reaction to the sudden death of her best friend.

This year's SIFFNYC filmmakers, as always, are among the most diverse in the world. Nearly half of the directors are women, complemented by a diverse collection of black, LatinX, AAPI and LGBTQ directors.

SIFFNYC judges will select the top films in each category as well as a NYC Audience Award and a Special Jury Award. Past presenters and attendees include Pierce Brosnan, Octavia Spencer, Danny Aiello, Armand Assante, Carrie Preston and more.

The full schedule and ticketing is available at www.sohofilmfest.com.

Founded by Jorge Ballos in 2009, SIFFNYC has committed to exhibiting domestic and international films, focusing on dynamic, visionary cinema that creates extraordinary experiences.

