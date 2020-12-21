Soho Waterworks Adds Jackson Springs to Its Menu of Award Winning Naturally Sourced Waters

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since launching earlier this month, Soho Waterworks ™ has experienced a surge of interest from regional bottled water companies seeking to benefit from its unique marketing distribution services. The latest is Jackson Springs. Soho Waterworks will be marketing the company's bottled water to retailers throughout the United States.

Jackson Springs Water saw the value of Soho Waterworks's platform to not only expand sales with a dedicated sales team, but as a partner who shares their mission to raise the profile of the natural fine water market sector. From social media to public relations, to in-store promotions, Soho's integrated marketing communications services will give the regional bottler expanded resources to reach more customers.

"We knew that Soho could help us expand our brand into United States," says Ashley Nichol, Director of Marketing for Jackson Springs Water. "We are well known internationally; Soho's sales and marketing platform will give us a larger voice in the U.S. marketplace. They help to educate consumers that premium fine water offers exceptional qualities and taste versus traditional commercial bottled waters containing processed tap water. Our naturally sourced spring water's unique mineral profile offers superior qualities that enhance a customer's experience during consumption. We are delighted to have a partner that shares our passion to educate consumers about the benefits of naturally sourced fine water."

Jackson Springs's water is sourced from a secluded aquifer surrounded by three provincial forests in Manitoba, Canada. The water is naturally filtered through the rocky Canadian terrain. The aquifer dates back 13,000 years to the last ice age. The natural filtration gives the water a rich mineral profile, alkaline pH, and the award-winning taste customers love. Those qualities earned Jackson Springs Water the prestigious Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting gold medal for "Best Tasting Water in the World" in 2012. In 2015 Jackson Springs Water placed 4th and recently won the bronze medal for "Best Tasting Water in the World" in 2018.

The company teamed up with Soho Waterworks because the two share the mission to build public awareness about the qualities of naturally sourced waters, which are considered game changers in consumption of food and dining experiences. Not unlike fine wines, naturally sourced waters have their own unique profile, making them ideal to pair with certain foods. At the same time, they have naturally occurring minerals lacking in commercial waters that provide superior health benefits to consumers.

"We are pleased Jackson Springs Water shares our vision to elevate the category of fine water," says Angela Cooper, founder and chief executive officer of Soho Waterworks. "By joining our roster of clients, Jackson Springs will benefit from our campaign to educate millions of consumers about the superior attributes of these products and provide the resources to increase sales and grow their brand."



About Soho Waterworks

Soho Waterworks is a Water as a ServiceTM (WaaS) company, providing a one-of-a-kind marketing and distribution platform assisting regional brands to increase their retail footprint and market share. The company's customized sales and marketing solutions allow bottlers of naturally sourced water to project a bigger image and reach more prospects through a tailored and integrated marketing, communications, and sales services. As a company aspiring to be a leader in fine water sales, distribution, and merchandising in North America, Soho Waterworks has set a goal to change the way consumers think about bottled water. Soho Waterworks is fully committed to transparency and sustainability in the sourcing, development, distribution, and marketing of bottled water. For more information about the company's products and services, visit their website www.sohowaterworks.com or call 1-800-432-0166.

