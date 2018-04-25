Sohu.com Reports First Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results

First Quarter Highlights

Total revenues were US$455 million, up 22% year-over-year and down 11% quarter-over-quarter.

Brand advertising revenues were US$56 million, down 31% year-over-year and 22% quarter-over-quarter.

Search and search related advertising revenues were US$220 million, up 55% year-over-year and down 11% quarter-over-quarter.

Online game revenues were US$105 million, up 24% year-over-year and down 4% quarter-over-quarter.

1 The Company has adopted ASU No. 2014-09, ''Revenue from Contracts with Customers" beginning January 1, 2018. The only major impact of the standard is that revenues and expenses related to advertising barter transactions will be recognized beginning January 1, 2018. The impact for the first quarter of 2018 was approximately US$7 million for both revenues and cost of revenues and expenses, most of which were generated from Sogou. 2 On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, if the exchange rate in the first quarter of 2018 had been the same as it was in the first quarter of 2017, or RMB6.88=US$1.00, US$ total revenues in the first quarter of 2018 would have been US$421 million, or US$34 million less than GAAP total revenues, and up 13% year-over-year.

Dr. Charles Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Sohu.com Inc., commented, "We started 2018 steadily as we delivered better-than-expected topline growth in the first quarter, mainly driven by the solid performance of our search and online game businesses. Total revenues reached US$455 million, up 22% year-over-year. For Sohu.com, or our media portal and video businesses, we have sharpened our focus on key mobile products as we aim to grow the user base and ramp up monetization. At the same time, we are streamlining our organization and significantly reducing video content costs. We believe that these measures will help improve our bottom line results in the coming quarters. Sogou's core search revenues rose over 50% year-on-year. During the first quarter, Sogou Mobile Keyboard added 30 million new users, bringing the total DAU to 362 million. For Changyou, thanks to the contribution of its flagship PC and mobile TLBB games, revenues and adjusted profits both topped expectations. Changyou also declared a $500 million special cash dividend to its shareholders in early April."

First Quarter Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were US$455 million, up 22% year-over-year and down 11% quarter-over-quarter.

Total online advertising revenues, which include revenues from the brand advertising and search and search-related advertising businesses, for the first quarter of 2018 were US$277 million, up 24% year-over-year and down 13% quarter-over-quarter.

Brand advertising revenues for the first quarter of 2018 totaled US$56 million, down 31% year-over-year and 22% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year and quarter over quarter decrease was mainly due to decreases in video and real estate advertising revenues.

Search and search-related advertising revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were US$220 million, up 55% year-over-year and down 11% quarter-over-quarter. The year-on-year increase was primarily driven by continued traffic growth and improved monetization in mobile search. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily due to typical seasonality.

Online game revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were US$105 million, up 24% year-over-year and down 4% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase was due to the revenue contribution of Legacy TLBB Mobile, which was launched in the second quarter of 2017. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was due to the natural decline in revenue of Changyou's older games, including Legacy TLBB Mobile.

Gross Margin

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 43%, compared with 41% in the first quarter of 2017 and 46% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP3 gross margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 43%, compared with 42% in the first quarter of 2017 and 46% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the online advertising business for the first quarter of 2018 was 29%, compared with 27% in the first quarter of 2017 and 37% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

GAAP gross margin for the brand advertising business in the first quarter of 2018 was 10%, compared with 1% in the first quarter of 2017 and negative 16% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP gross margin for the brand advertising business was 9%, compared with 2% in the first quarter of 2017 and negative 17% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to decreased video content cost. The quarter-over-quarter increase resulted primarily from decreased video content cost and the Company's having recognized impairment charges of approximately US$26 million in video content cost in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the search and search-related advertising business in the first quarter of 2018 was 34%, compared with 42% in the first quarter of 2017 and 52% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The year-over-year decrease primarily resulted from traffic acquisition cost outgrowing revenues. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition cost on seasonally lower revenues.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for online games business in the first quarter of 2018 was 84%, compared with 81% in the first quarter of 2017 and 84% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

3 Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation expense, non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards, changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions, dividends and deemed dividends to non-controlling preferred shareholders of Sogou, and a one-time income tax expense, offset by a one-time reduction in liability for deferred U.S. income tax, as a result of the U.S. Tax Reform. Explanation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures and related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are included in the accompanying "Non-GAAP Disclosure" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

Operating Expenses

For the first quarter of 2018, GAAP operating expenses totaled US$226 million, up 11% year-over-year and down 18% quarter-over-quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$228 million, up 16% year-over-year and down 11% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to increases in personnel expenses. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to decreased expenses for marketing and promotion activities as well as decreased personnel expenses.

Operating Loss

GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2018 was US$31 million, compared with an operating loss of US$47 million in the first quarter of 2017 and an operating loss of US$41 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2018 was US$34 million, compared with an operating loss of US$40 million in the first quarter of 2017 and an operating loss of US$22 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Income Tax Expense

GAAP income tax expense was US$63 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with income tax expense of US$11 million in the first quarter of 2017 and income tax expense of US$234 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP income tax expense was US$63 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with income tax expense of US$11 million in the first quarter of 2017 and income tax expense of US$19 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increases in both GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense were mainly due to Changyou's accrual of additional withholding income taxes of US$47 million for the period before December 31, 2017 recognized in relation to a change in policy for Changyou's PRC subsidiaries with respect to their distribution of cash dividends. For more information, please refer to the "Other development" section. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in GAAP income tax expense resulted from GAAP income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 having included a one-time charge of approximately US$219 million, which represented management's estimate of the Company's lability for a one-time transition tax on a mandatory deemed repatriation of previously deferred foreign earnings , offset by a reduction of US$4 million in liability for deferred U.S. income tax due to a new U.S. income tax law that went into effect on December 22, 2017 (the "U.S. Tax Reform").

Net Loss

Before deducting the share of net income pertaining to non-controlling interest, GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was US$87 million, compared with a net loss of US$50 million in the first quarter of 2017 and net loss of US$270 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Before deducting the share of net income pertaining to non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was US$90 million, compared with a net loss of US$43 million in the first quarter of 2017 and net loss of US$36 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Inc. for the first quarter of 2018 was US$93 million, or a loss of US$2.39 per fully-diluted share, compared with a net loss of US$69 million in the first quarter of 2017 and a net loss of US$295 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Inc. for the first quarter of 2018 was US$97 million, or a loss of US$2.50 per fully-diluted share, compared with a net loss of US$68 million in the first quarter of 2017 and a net loss of US$78 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2018, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments held by the Sohu Group, minus short-term bank loans, were US$2.17 billion, compared with US$2.12 billion as of December 31, 2017.

Other Development

On April 5, 2018, Changyou, the Company's majority-owned online game subsidiary, declared a special cash dividend of US$4.70 per Class A ordinary or Class B ordinary share, or US$9.40 per American depositary share ("ADS"), each of which represents two Class A ordinary shares. The aggregate amount of the special cash dividend will be approximately US$500 million. The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary bank for Changyou's ADS program, will distribute dividends to holders of the ADSs on April 26, 2018. The amount of the dividend payable to Sohu is approximately $340 million. Sohu does not expect to pay any of such dividend to its stockholders, as the proceeds will be used to support Sohu's operations.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2018, Sohu estimates:

Total revenues to be between US$485 million and US$510 million .

and . Brand advertising revenues to be between US$65 million and US$70 million ; this implies an annual decrease of 19% to 24% and a sequential increase of 16% to 24%.

and ; this implies an annual decrease of 19% to 24% and a sequential increase of 16% to 24%. Sogou revenues to be between US$295 million and US$305 million ; this implies an annual increase of 40% to 45% and a sequential increase of 19% to 23%.

and ; this implies an annual increase of 40% to 45% and a sequential increase of 19% to 23%. Online game revenues to be between US$85 million and US$95 million ; this implies an annual decrease of 22% to 31% and a sequential decrease of 10% to 19%.

and ; this implies an annual decrease of 22% to 31% and a sequential decrease of 10% to 19%. Before deducting the share of non-GAAP net income pertaining to non-controlling interest, non-GAAP net loss to be between US$28 million and US$38 million . Assuming no new grants of share-based awards, the market price of our shares is unchanged and considering the impact of the payment of special cash dividend from Changyou, we estimate that compensation expense relating to share-based awards will be around US$4 million . Including the impact of these share-based awards, GAAP net loss before non-controlling interest to be between US$32 million and US$42 million .

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Inc. to be between US$55 million and US$65 million , and non-GAAP loss per fully-diluted share to be between US$1.40 and US$1.65 . Including the impact of the aforementioned share-based awards, and netting off approximately US$3 million of Sohu's economic interests in Changyou and Sogou, GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Inc. to be between US$56 million and US$66 million , and GAAP loss per fully-diluted share to be between US$1.44 and US$1.70 .

For the second quarter 2018 guidance, the Company has adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB6.40=US$1.00, as compared with the actual exchange rate of approximately RMB6.86=US$1.00 for the second quarter of 2017, and RMB6.36=US$1.00 for the first quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Sohu's management uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, operating profit, net income, net income attributable to Sohu.com Inc. and diluted net income attributable to Sohu.com Inc. per share, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the impact of the share-based awards, which consist mainly of share-based compensation expenses and non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards, changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions, dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders, and a one-time income tax expense, offset by a one-time reduction in liability for deferred U.S. income tax, as a result of the U.S. Tax Reform. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Sohu's management believes excluding share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards, income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions, dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders, and net one-time tax expense as a result of the U.S. Tax Reform from its non-GAAP financial measure is useful for itself and investors. Further, the impact of share-based compensation expense and changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards, income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions, dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders, and net one-time tax expense as a result of the U.S. Tax Reform cannot be anticipated by management and business line leaders and these expenses were not built into the annual budgets and quarterly forecasts that have been the basis for information Sohu provides to analysts and investors as guidance for future operating performance. As the impact of share-based compensation expense and changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards, income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions, and dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders does not involve subsequent cash outflow or is reflected in the cash flows at the equity transaction level, Sohu does not factor this impact in when evaluating and approving expenditures or when determining the allocation of its resources to its business segments. As a result, in general, the monthly financial results for internal reporting and any performance measures for commissions and bonuses are based on non-GAAP financial measures that exclude share-based compensation expense and changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to equity investments with readily determinable fair values, non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards, income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions, and dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders, and also excluded the net one-time tax expense as a result of U.S. Tax Reform.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Sohu's current financial performance and prospects for the future. A limitation of using non-GAAP gross profit, operating profit, net income, net income attributable to Sohu.com Inc. and diluted net income attributable to Sohu.com Inc. per share, excluding share-based compensation expense, non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards, income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions, dividend, and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders is that the impact of share-based awards and non-cash tax benefits from excess tax deductions related to share-based awards has been and will continue to be a significant recurring expense in Sohu's business for the foreseeable future, income/expense from the adjustment of contingent consideration previously recorded for acquisitions may recur in the future, and dividend and deemed dividend to non-controlling preferred shareholders may recur when Sohu and its affiliates enter into equity transactions. In order to mitigate these limitations Sohu has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables include details on the reconciliation between the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures that have been presented.

Notes to Financial Information

Financial information in this press release other than the information indicated as being non-GAAP is derived from Sohu's unaudited interim financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

SOHU.COM INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





Three Months Ended





Mar. 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Mar. 31, 2017

Revenues:













Online advertising













Brand advertising $ 56,254 $ 71,751 $ 81,412

Search and search-related advertising

220,301

247,054

142,035

Subtotal

276,555

318,805

223,447

Online games

105,461

109,383

85,325

Others

72,979

81,442

65,331

Total revenues

454,995

509,630

374,103

















Cost of revenues:













Online advertising













Brand advertising (includes stock-based compensation

expense of $-657, $-1,034, and $159, respectively)

50,611

82,932

80,197

Search and search-related (includes stock-based

compensation expense of $219, $535, and $3, respectively)

144,696

118,683

82,107

Subtotal

195,307

201,615

162,304

Online games (includes stock-based compensation expense of

$-12, $1, and $24, respectively)

17,119

17,097

16,505

Others

48,407

56,987

40,070

Total cost of revenues

260,833

275,699

218,879

















Gross profit

194,162

233,931

155,224

















Operating expenses:













Product development (includes stock-based compensation

expense of $715, $14,048, and $2,327, respectively)

111,543

122,767

84,098

Sales and marketing (includes stock-based compensation

expense of $-89, $3,976, and $665, respectively)

90,273

116,179

90,086

General and administrative (includes stock-based compensation

expense of $-2,520, $1,486, and $4,051, respectively)

23,836

35,829

28,350

Total operating expenses

225,652

274,775

202,534

















Operating loss

(31,490)

(40,844)

(47,310)

















Other income

12,281

4,321

4,099

Interest income

7,808

7,357

4,471

Interest expense

(3,081)

(2,567)

(175)

Exchange difference

(9,340)

(4,059)

(766)

Loss before income tax expense

(23,822)

(35,792)

(39,681)

Income tax expense

63,379

233,785

10,672

Net loss

(87,201)

(269,577)

(50,353)

















Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

shareholders

5,617

24,588

17,895

Net loss attributable to Sohu.com Inc.

(92,818)

(294,135)

(68,248)

















Basic net loss per share attributable to Sohu.com Inc. $ (2.39) $ (7.56) $ (1.76)

Shares used in computing basic net loss per share attributable to

Sohu.com Inc.

38,904

38,888

38,811

















Diluted net loss per share attributable to Sohu.com Inc. $ (2.39) $ (7.57) $ (1.77)

Shares used in computing diluted net loss per share attributable to

Sohu.com Inc.

38,904

38,888

38,811



SOHU.COM INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)





As of Mar. 31, 2018

As of Dec. 31, 2017 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,156,408 $ 1,366,115 Restricted cash

2,140

1,908 Short-term investments

1,074,538

818,934 Accounts receivable, net

217,148

250,468 Prepaid and other current assets

211,696

192,676 Total current assets

2,661,930

2,630,101 Long-term investments

98,612

90,145 Fixed assets, net

545,419

529,717 Goodwill

73,102

71,565 Intangible assets, net

19,908

23,060 Restricted time deposits

272

271 Prepaid non-current assets

3,967

4,211 Other assets

41,638

40,169 Total assets $ 3,444,848 $ 3,389,239









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 347,955 $ 288,394 Accrued liabilities

351,732

343,106 Receipts in advance and deferred revenue

135,986

127,758 Accrued salary and benefits

87,311

102,087 Taxes payable

96,742

96,541 Short-term bank loans

63,612

61,216 Other short-term liabilities

125,166

136,300 Total current liabilities $ 1,208,504 $ 1,155,402









Long-term accounts payable

1,203

1,157 Long-term bank loans

127,224

122,433 Long-term tax liabilities

345,304

293,010 Total long-term liabilities $ 473,731 $ 416,600 Total liabilities $ 1,682,235 $ 1,572,002









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Sohu.com Inc. shareholders' equity

664,357

750,634 Noncontrolling Interest

1,098,256

1,066,603 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,762,613 $ 1,817,237









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,444,848 $ 3,389,239

SOHU.COM INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATION MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2018

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2017

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2017



GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments4

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP













































(657) (a)







(1,034) (a)







159 (a)

Brand advertising gross profit $ 5,643 $ (657) $ 4,986 $ (11,181) $ (1,034) $ (12,215) $ 1,215 $ 159 $ 1,374 Brand advertising gross

margin

10%





9%

-16%





-17%

1%





2%







219 (a)







535 (a)







3 (a)

Search and search-related

advertising gross profit $ 75,605 $ 219 $ 75,824 $ 128,371 $ 535 $ 128,906 $ 59,928 $ 3 $ 59,931 Search and search-related

advertising gross margin

34%





34%

52%





52%

42%





42%













































(438) (a)







(499) (a)







162 (a)

Online advertising gross profit $ 81,248 $ (438) $ 80,810 $ 117,190 $ (499) $ 116,691 $ 61,143 $ 162 $ 61,305 Online advertising gross margin

29%





29%

37%





37%

27%





27%













































(12) (a)







1 (a)







24 (a)

Online games gross profit $ 88,342 $ (12) $ 88,330 $ 92,286 $ 1 $ 92,287 $ 68,820 $ 24 $ 68,844 Online games gross margin

84%





84%

84%





84%

81%





81%











































































Others gross profit $ 24,572 $ - (a) $ 24,572 $ 24,455 $ - (a) $ 24,455 $ 25,261 $ - (a) $ 25,261 Others gross margin

34%





34%

30%





30%

39%





39%



















































































(450) (a)







(498) (a)







186 (a)

Gross profit $ 194,162 $ (450) $ 193,712 $ 233,931 $ (498) $ 233,433 $ 155,224 $ 186 $ 155,410 Gross margin

43%





43%

46%





46%

41%





42%











































































Operating expenses $ 225,652 $ 1,894 (a) $ 227,546 $ 274,775 $ (19,510) (a) $ 255,265 $ 202,534 $ (7,043) (a) $ 195,491



















































































(2,344) (a)







19,012 (a)







7,229 (a)

Operating loss $ (31,490) $ (2,344) $ (33,834) $ (40,844) $ 19,012 $ (21,832) $ (47,310) $ 7,229 $ (40,081) Operating margin

-7%





-7%

-8%





-4%

-13%





-11%

















































































































Income tax expense $ (63,379) $ - $ (63,379) $ (233,785) $ 214,819 $ (18,966) $ 10,672 $ - (a)$ 10,672

























































































































(2,344) (a)







233,831 (a)







7,229 (a)

Net loss before non-

controlling interest $ (87,201) $ (2,344) $ (89,545) $ (269,577) $ 233,831 $ (35,746) $ (50,353) $ 7,229 $ (43,124)



















































































(2,344) (a)







19,012 (a)







7,229 (a)









(2,102) (b)







(17,545) (b)







(6,302) (b)









-









214,819 (c)







-



Net loss attributable to

Sohu.com Inc. for diluted net

loss per share $ (92,925) $ (4,446)

(97,371) $ (294,543) $ 216,286

(78,257) $ (68,664) $ 927 $ (67,737) Diluted net loss per share

attributable to Sohu.com Inc. $ (2.39)





(2.50) $ (7.57)





(2.01) $ (1.77)



$ (1.75) Shares used in computing

diluted net loss per share

attributable to Sohu.com Inc.

38,904





38,904

38,888





38,888

38,811





38,811











































































Note: (a) To eliminate the impact of share-based awards as measured using the fair value method. (b) To adjust Sohu's economic interests in Changyou and Sogou attributable to the above non-GAAP adjustments. (c) To adjust for one-time effect of the U.S. Tax Reform.

4 Above Non-GAAP adjustment does not have impact on income tax expense.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sohucom-reports-first-quarter-2018-unaudited-financial-results-300636122.html

