SOHU.COM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2025 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) ("Sohu" or the "Company"), a leading Chinese online media platform and game business group, today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total revenues were US$142 million, up 6% year-over-year and down 21% quarter-over-quarter.

Marketing services revenues were US$17 million, down 10% year-over-year and up 25% quarter-over-quarter.

Online game revenues were US$120 million, up 10% year-over-year and down 26% quarter-over-quarter.

After giving effect to the reversal of previously accrued withholding income tax of approximately US$285 million related to Changyou, GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$223 million, compared with a net loss of US$21 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of US$9 million in the third quarter of 2025.

After giving effect to the reversal of previously accrued withholding income tax of approximately US$285 million related to Changyou, non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$261 million, compared with a net loss of US$15 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of US$9 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights

Total revenues were US$584 million, down 2% compared with 2024.

Marketing services revenues were US$60 million, down 18% compared with 2024.

Online game revenues were US$506 million, up 1% compared with 2024.

GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$394 million, compared with a net loss of US$100 million in 2024.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$234 million, compared with a net loss of US$83 million in 2024.

Dr. Charles Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Sohu.com Limited, commented, "In the fourth quarter of 2025, our marketing services revenues exceeded our previous guidance, while our online game revenues were in line with our expectations. Our non-GAAP bottom-line performance, excluding the impact of the Changyou withholding income tax reversal, came in at the high end of our prior guidance. For the Sohu media platform, we continued to improve our products and algorithms to address user needs and enhance their experience across different scenarios. We continued to host a variety of innovative events, which generated abundant premium content, greatly promoted user engagement, and enabled us to capture more monetization opportunities. For our online games, we remained committed to long-term operational excellence and continued to deliver high-quality content updates and compelling experiences to our players."

[1] Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments; impairment of goodwill; and the income tax benefit in connection with the one-time transition tax (the "Toll Charge") imposed by the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and related accrued interest expense. Explanation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures and related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are included in the accompanying "Non-GAAP Disclosure" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were US$142 million, up 6% year-over-year and down 21% quarter-over-quarter.

Marketing services revenues were US$17 million, down 10% year-over-year and up 25% quarter-over-quarter.

Online game revenues were US$120 million, up 10% year-over-year and down 26% quarter-over-quarter.

Gross Margin

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin were 75%, compared with 73% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 81% in the third quarter of 2025.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the marketing services business were 6%, compared with 6% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 10% in the third quarter of 2025.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for online games were 85%, compared with 83% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 87% in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating Expenses

GAAP operating expenses were US$173 million, up 41% year-over-year and 31% quarter-over-quarter. GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 included a goodwill impairment charge of approximately US$37 million.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$136 million, up 11% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter.

Operating Profit/(Loss)

GAAP operating loss was US$66 million, compared with an operating loss of US$25 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and operating profit of US$14 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP operating loss was US$29 million, compared with an operating loss of US$25 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and operating profit of US$14 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

GAAP income tax benefit was US$280 million, compared with income tax expense of US$14 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and income tax expense of US$17 million in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP income tax benefit was US$280 million, compared with income tax expense of US$10 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and income tax expense of US$17 million in the third quarter of 2025. Due to a revision of the dividend policy for Changyou, previously accrued withholding income tax of approximately US$285 million was fully reversed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net Income/(Loss)

GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$223 million, or net income of US$8.38 per fully-diluted American depositary share ("ADS," each ADS representing one Sohu ordinary share), compared with a net loss of US$21 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of US$9 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$261 million, or net income of US$9.77 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with a net loss of US$15 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of US$9 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term time deposits totaled approximately US$1.2 billion.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were US$584 million, down 2% compared with 2024.

Marketing services revenues were US$60 million, down 18% compared with 2024.

Online game revenues were US$506 million, up 1% compared with 2024.

Gross Margin

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin were 77%, compared with 72% in 2024.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the marketing services business were 11%, compared with 9% in 2024.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for online games were 86%, compared with 82% in 2024.

Operating Expenses

GAAP operating expenses totaled US$547 million, up 1% compared with 2024.

Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled US$508 million, down 6% compared with 2024.

Operating Loss

GAAP operating loss was US$94 million, compared with an operating loss of US$109 million in 2024.

Non-GAAP operating loss was US$55 million, compared with an operating loss of US$109 million in 2024.

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit)

GAAP income tax benefit was US$444 million, compared with income tax expense of US$52 million in 2024.

Non-GAAP income tax benefit was US$245 million, compared with income tax expense of US$37 million in 2024.

Net Income/(Loss)

GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$394 million, or net income of US$13.96 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with a net loss of US$100 million in 2024.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$234 million, or net income of US$8.27 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with a net loss of US$83 million in 2024.

Supplementary Information for Changyou Results[2]

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating Results

For PC games, total average monthly active user accounts [3] (MAU) were 2.8 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year and 4% quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts [4] (APA) were 1.1 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year and a decrease of 3% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increases in MAU and APA were mainly from Changyou's PC game Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"): Return, which was launched during the third quarter of 2025.

(MAU) were 2.8 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year and 4% quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts (APA) were 1.1 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year and a decrease of 3% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increases in MAU and APA were mainly from Changyou's PC game Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"): Return, which was launched during the third quarter of 2025. For mobile games, total average MAU were 1.9 million, a decrease of 27% year-over-year and an increase of 1% quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly APA were 0.3 million, a decrease of 26% year-over-year and an increase of 1% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decreases in MAU and APA were mainly due to the natural decline of several games launched by Changyou during the year of 2024.

[2] "Changyou Results" consist of the results of Changyou's online game business and its 17173.com Website. [3] Monthly active user accounts refers to the number of registered accounts that are logged in to these games at least once during the month. [4] Quarterly aggregate active paying accounts refers to the number of accounts from which game points are utilized at least once during the quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were US$121 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year and a decrease of 26% quarter-over-quarter. Online game revenues were US$120 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year and a decrease of 26% quarter-over-quarter.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit were US$103 million, compared with US$92 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and US$141 million for the third quarter of 2025.

GAAP operating expenses were US$58 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$57 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP operating profit was US$45 million, compared with US$48 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and US$87 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP operating profit was US$45 million, compared with US$48 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and US$88 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were US$509 million, an increase of 1% year-over-year. Online game revenues were US$506 million, an increase of 1% year-over-year.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit were US$436 million, compared with US$415 million for 2024.

GAAP operating expenses were US$199 million, a decrease of 9% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$197 million, a decrease of 10% year-over-year.

GAAP operating profit was US$237 million, compared with US$196 million for 2024.

Non-GAAP operating profit was US$238 million, compared with US$196 million for 2024.

Recent Development

Under the previously-announced share repurchase program of up to US$150 million of the outstanding ADSs, Sohu had repurchased 8.1 million ADSs for an aggregate cost of approximately US$106 million as of February 5, 2026.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, Sohu estimates:

Marketing services revenues to be between US$10 million and US$11 million; this implies an annual decrease of 20% to 27%, and a sequential decrease of 35% to 41%.

Online game revenues to be between US$113 million and US$123 million; this implies an annual decrease of 4% to an annual increase of 5%, and a sequential decrease of 6% to a sequential increase of 2%.

Both non-GAAP and GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between US$10 million and US$20 million.

For the first quarter 2026 guidance, the Company has adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB7.02=US$1.00, as compared with the actual exchange rate of approximately RMB7.18=US$1.00 for the first quarter of 2025, and RMB7.08=US$1.00 for the fourth quarter of 2025.

This forecast reflects Sohu's management's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainty.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Sohu's management uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, operating profit/(loss), net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited and diluted net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited per ADS, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments; impairment of goodwill; and the income tax benefit in connection with the Toll Charge and related accrued interest expense. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Sohu's management believes excluding share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments; impairment of goodwill; and the income tax benefit in connection with the Toll Charge and related accrued interest expense from the Company's non-GAAP financial measures is useful for itself and investors. Further, the impact of share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments; impairment of goodwill; and the income tax benefit in connection with the Toll Charge and related accrued interest expense could not be anticipated by management and business line leaders, and these expenses were not built into the annual budgets and quarterly forecasts that have been the basis for information Sohu provides to analysts and investors as guidance for future operating performance. As share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments, and impairment of goodwill do not involve subsequent cash outflow and are not reflected in the cash flows at the equity transaction level, Sohu does not factor in their impact when evaluating and approving expenditures or when determining the allocation of its resources to its business segments. As a result, in general, the monthly financial results for internal reporting and any performance measures for commissions and bonuses are based on non-GAAP financial measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments, and impairment of goodwill, and also exclude the income tax benefit in connection with the Toll Charge and related accrued interest expense.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Sohu's current financial performance and prospects for the future. A limitation of using non-GAAP gross profit, operating profit/(loss), net income/(loss), net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited, and diluted net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited per ADS excluding share-based compensation expense is that this expense has been and can be expected to continue to recur in Sohu's business. It is also possible that changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments and impairments of goodwill will recur in the future. In order to mitigate these limitations Sohu has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables include details on the reconciliation between the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures that have been presented.

Notes to Financial Information

Financial information in this press release other than the information indicated as being non-GAAP is derived from Sohu's unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Sohu

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang, one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. Sohu operates one of the leading Chinese online media platforms and also engages in the online game business in the Chinese mainland. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of Sohu News App, Sohu Video App, the mobile portal m.sohu.com , the PC portal www.sohu.com , and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/ .

As a mainstream media platform with social features, Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing to a vast number of users a network of web properties and community based products, which offer a broad array of content, such as news and information, in the form of text, picture, video, and live broadcasting. Sohu also attracts users to actively engage in content generation and distribution, and actively interact with each other on the platform. Sohu's online game business is conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, which develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as the well-known TLBB PC and Legacy TLBB Mobile.

SOHU.COM LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)



















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024 Revenues:





















Marketing services $ 17,027 $ 13,596 $ 18,865

$ 59,972 $ 73,465 Online games

120,361

162,036

109,859



505,738

502,389 Others

4,872

4,529

5,960



18,623

22,545 Total revenues

142,260

180,161

134,684



584,333

598,399























Cost of revenues:





















Marketing services (includes share-based

compensation expense of nil, nil, nil, nil, and $1,

respectively)

15,959

12,172

17,787



53,451

66,579 Online games

17,947

21,177

18,133



71,804

88,495 Others

1,280

1,517

1,113



6,234

10,759 Total cost of revenues

35,186

34,866

37,033



131,489

165,833























Gross profit

107,074

145,295

97,651



452,844

432,566























Operating expenses:





















Product development (includes share-based

compensation expense of nil, nil, nil, nil, and $19,

respectively)

63,891

61,820

61,584



247,507

255,233 Sales and marketing (includes share-based

compensation expense of nil, $4, $-1, $6, and $22,

respectively)

45,159

49,699

48,588



188,989

235,824 General and administrative (includes share-based

compensation expense of $324, $426, $243, $1,493,

and $-72, respectively)

27,111

20,196

12,672



73,198

50,910 Goodwill impairment[5]

36,955

-

-



36,955

- Total operating expenses

173,116

131,715

122,844



546,649

541,967























Operating profit/(loss)

(66,042)

13,580

(25,193)



(93,805)

(109,401)























Other income, net

3,725

5,145

8,448



16,550

22,144 Interest income

6,719

7,140

8,632



29,137

38,625 Exchange difference

(908)

(563)

1,240



(1,405)

464 Income/(loss) before income tax expense

(56,506)

25,302

(6,873)



(49,523)

(48,168)























Income tax expense/(benefit)[6] (279,791)

16,636

14,387



(443,609)

52,070 Net income/(loss)

223,285

8,666

(21,260)



394,086

(100,238)























Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to the

noncontrolling interest shareholders

-

-

31



(9)

31























Net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited

223,285

8,666

(21,291)



394,095

(100,269)























Basic net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to

Sohu.com Limited $ 8.38 $ 0.32 $ (0.69)

$ 13.96 $ (3.13) Shares/ADSs used in computing basic net

income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited[7]

26,658

27,491

30,799



28,234

32,009























Diluted net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to

Sohu.com Limited $ 8.38 $ 0.32 $ (0.69)

$ 13.96 $ (3.13) Shares/ADSs used in computing diluted net

income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited

26,658

27,491

30,799



28,234

32,009

























































[5] In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recognized a goodwill impairment loss of approximately US$37 million. [6] Due to a revision of the dividend policy for Changyou, previously accrued withholding income tax of approximately US$285 million was fully reversed in the fourth quarter of 2025. [7] Each ADS represents one ordinary share.









SOHU.COM LIMITED





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)

























As of Dec. 31, 2025

As of Dec. 31, 2024





ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,308 $ 159,927





Short-term investments

702,372

744,498





Accounts receivable, net

43,335

53,762





Prepaid and other current assets

93,903

83,575





Total current assets

967,918

1,041,762





Fixed assets, net

246,263

252,860





Goodwill[8]

10,257

46,944





Long-term investments, net

43,939

43,120





Intangible assets, net

4,692

7,695





Long-term time deposits

350,659

331,290





Other assets

12,325

10,995





Total assets $ 1,636,053 $ 1,734,666





















LIABILITIES













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 36,215 $ 36,043





Accrued liabilities

95,430

97,138





Receipts in advance and deferred revenue

54,878

51,007





Accrued salary and benefits

55,018

47,232





Taxes payables

15,571

14,225





Other short-term liabilities

76,601

76,322





Total current liabilities $ 333,713 $ 321,967





















Long-term other payables

2,896

2,807





Long-term tax liabilities[9]

21,051

485,545





Other long-term liabilities

322

1,659





Total long-term liabilities $ 24,269 $ 490,011





Total liabilities $ 357,982 $ 811,978





































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:













Sohu.com Limited shareholders' equity

1,277,727

922,335





Noncontrolling interest

344

353





Total shareholders' equity $ 1,278,071 $ 922,688





















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,636,053 $ 1,734,666



























[8] See footnote 5. [9] See footnote 6.







SOHU.COM LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)









































Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2025

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024



GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustment

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustment

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustment

Non-GAAP













































- (a)







- (a)







- (a)

Marketing services gross profit $ 1,068 $ - $ 1,068 $ 1,424 $ - $ 1,424 $ 1,078 $ - $ 1,078 Marketing services gross margin

6 %





6 %

10 %





10 %

6 %





6 %













































- (a)







- (a)







- (a)

Online games gross profit $ 102,414 $ - $ 102,414 $ 140,859 $ - $ 140,859 $ 91,726 $ - $ 91,726 Online games gross margin

85 %





85 %

87 %





87 %

83 %





83 %













































- (a)







- (a)







- (a)

Others gross profit $ 3,592 $ - $ 3,592 $ 3,012 $ - $ 3,012 $ 4,847 $ - $ 4,847 Others gross margin

74 %





74 %

67 %





67 %

81 %





81 %













































- (a)







- (a)







- (a)

Gross profit $ 107,074 $ - $ 107,074 $ 145,295 $ - $ 145,295 $ 97,651 $ - $ 97,651 Gross margin

75 %





75 %

81 %





81 %

73 %





73 %













































(324) (a)







(430) (a)







(242) (a)









(36,955) (d)







-









-



Operating expenses $ 173,116 $ (37,279) $ 135,837 $ 131,715 $ (430) $ 131,285 $ 122,844 $ (242) $ 122,602













































324 (a)







430 (a)







242 (a)









36,955 (d)







-









-



Operating profit/( loss) $ (66,042) $ 37,279 $ (28,763) $ 13,580 $ 430 $ 14,010 $ (25,193) $ 242 $ (24,951) Operating margin

-46 %





-20 %

8 %





8 %

-19 %





-19 %





































Income tax expense/(benefit)[10] $ (279,791) $ - $ (279,791) $ 16,636 $ - $ 16,636 $ 14,387 $ (3,961) (c)$ 10,426













































324 (a)







430 (a)







242 (a)









-









-









2,087 (b)









-









-









3,961 (c)









36,955 (d)







-









-



Net income/(loss) before non-

controlling interest $ 223,285 $ 37,279 $ 260,564 $ 8,666 $ 430 $ 9,096 $ (21,260) $ 6,290 $ (14,970)













































324 (a)







430 (a)







242 (a)









-









-









2,087 (b)









-









-









3,961 (c)









36,955 (d)







-









-



Net income/( loss) attributable to

Sohu.com Limited for diluted net

income/( loss) per share/ADS $ 223,285 $ 37,279 $ 260,564 $ 8,666 $ 430 $ 9,096 $ (21,291)

6,290 $ (15,001) Diluted net income/( loss) per

share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited $ 8.38



$ 9.77 $ 0.32



$ 0.33 $ (0.69)



$ (0.49) Shares/ADSs used in computing

diluted net income/( loss) per

share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited

26,658





26,658

27,491





27,491

30,799





30,799











































































Note:



































(a) Share-based compensation expense (b) Change in the fair value of the Company's investments (c) Accrued interest expense in connection with the Toll Charge



























(d) Impairment of goodwill

[10] See footnote 6.

SOHU.COM LIMITED











RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATION MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES











(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





















































Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025

Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024















GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

























































- (a)







1 (a)













Marketing services gross profit $ 6,521 $ - $ 6,521 $ 6,886 $ 1 $ 6,887











Marketing services gross margin

11 %





11 %

9 %





9 %

























































- (a)







- (a)













Online games gross profit $ 433,934 $ - $ 433,934 $ 413,894 $ - $ 413,894











Online games gross margin

86 %





86 %

82 %





82 %

























































- (a)







- (a)













Others gross profit $ 12,389 $ - $ 12,389 $ 11,786 $ - $ 11,786











Others gross margin

67 %





67 %

52 %





52 %

























































- (a)







1 (a)













Gross profit $ 452,844 $ - $ 452,844 $ 432,566 $ 1 $ 432,567











Gross margin

77 %





77 %

72 %





72 %

























































(1,499) (a)







31 (a)





















(36,955) (d)







-















Operating expenses $ 546,649 $ (38,454) $ 508,195 $ 541,967 $ 31 $ 541,998

























































1,499 (a)







(30) (a)





















36,955 (d)







-















Operating loss $ (93,805) $ 38,454 $ (55,351) $ (109,401) $ (30) $ (109,431)











Operating margin

-16 %





-9 %

-18 %





-18 %

















































Income tax expense/(benefit) $ (443,609) $ 199,018 (c)$ (244,591) $ 52,070 $ (15,299) (c)$ 36,771































































































1,499 (a)







(30) (a)





















-









1,820 (b)





















(199,018) (c)







15,299 (c)





















36,955 (d)







-















Net income/(loss) before non-

controlling interest $ 394,086

(160,564) $ 233,522 $ (100,238)

17,089 $ (83,149)































































































1,499 (a)







(30) (a)





















-









1,820 (b)





















(199,018) (c)







15,299 (c)





















36,955 (d)







-















Net income/(loss) attributable to

Sohu.com Limited for diluted net

income/( loss) per share/ADS $ 394,095

(160,564) $ 233,531 $ (100,269)

17,089 $ (83,180)











Diluted net income/(loss) per

share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Limited. $ 13.96



$ 8.27 $ (3.13)



$ (2.60)











Share/ADS used in computing diluted

net income/(loss) per share/ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

28,234





28,234

32,009





32,009

















































Note:



































(a) Share-based compensation expense (b) Change in the fair value of the Company's investments (c) Reversal of the tax expense in connection with the Toll Charge and related accrued interest expense









(d) Impairment of goodwill







































SOURCE Sohu.com Limited