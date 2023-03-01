Soil Conditioners Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the soil conditioners market are BASF, Omnia Specialities Australia, Novozymes, Solvay, UPL, Clariant, Evonik Industries, Eastman Chemical, Aquatrols, ADEKA Corporation, Rallis India Limited, Humintech GmbH, GreenBest Ltd., Grow More, Inc., Geoponics Corp., FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co.

The global soil conditioners market grew from $5.6 billion in 2022 to $5.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The soil conditioners market is expected to grow to $8.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The soil conditioners market consists of sales of organic and inorganic soil conditioners.Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Soil conditioners refer to soil additives that strengthen the soil's structure.It helps improve the soil condition by boosting aeration, water holding capacity, oxygen penetration, nutrient absorption in the soil, and maintaining the pH level.

Soil conditioners unlocks nutrients that have been trapped up in soil surface and clay soils.Organic or inorganic materials, as well as mixtures of synthetic and natural materials, can be used as soil conditioners.

Organic soil conditioners contain various components, such as animal waste, compost leftover from cover crops, waste sludge, and others., whereas inorganic soil conditioners include pulverized limestone, slate, gypsum, glauconite, and others.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the soil conditioner market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the soil conditioner market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of soil conditioners are gypsum, surfactants, super absorbent polymers, and others (polysaccharide derivatives, bone meal, blood meal, sphagnum moss, and plant extracts).The gypsum soil conditioners refer to the soil conditioners made up of a soft sulfate mineral composed of calcium sulfate dihydrate.

Gypsum works on various soil types with a wide range of pH levels to prevent and treat sodicity, enhance water penetration, faster seed emergence, and increase the stability of soil organic matter.The dry and liquid soil conditioners are used on sand, silt, clay, and loam soil types.

The various crops that it supports include cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others.

A decrease in the availability of arable land due to industrialization is driving the growth of the soil conditioners market.Arable land refers to the land that is suitable for the cultivation of crops.

Land degradation, increasing population, industrialization, urbanization, and others consume the land available for growing crops.Crops cannot be grown on land, which is not fertile, hence soil conditioners are used to improve the soil condition by boosting aeration, water holding capacity, oxygen penetration, nutrient absorption in the soil, and maintaining the pH level.

For instance, in 2020, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United States, land degradation affects more than half of all agricultural land every year, and unsustainable land management practices cost the world an estimated $1 trillion in lost soil services.As a result, existing arable land is under pressure to produce more food by applying soil treatment.

Therefore, decrease in the availability of arable land due to industrialization is expected to propel the growth of the soil conditioners market.

The strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the soil conditioner market.Companies operating in the soil conditioners market are partnering with relevant companies to leverage each other's resources and expand into new markets.

In May 2022, UPL's Natural Plant Protection (NPP) business unit, an India-based provider of sustainable agriculture solutions, entered into a partnership with Kimitec's MAAVi Innovation Center (MAAVi IC).The partnership aims to create and distribute cutting-edge BioSolutions products to support optimum plant growth, increased crop yields, and higher crop quality in the USA.

Kimitec's MAAVi Innovation Center (MAAVi IC) is a Spain-based biotechnology firm committed to commercializing biopesticides, biostimulants, prebiotics, and probiotics for agricultural use.

In June 2021, Nutrien Ag Solutions, a Canada-based fertilizers company, acquired Boyer Fertilizer and Pacific Coast Ag for an undisclosed amount.The acquisitions aim at benefiting Boyer and PCA, which also gives owners the chance to remain involved in the merged company in a novel and exciting way.

Boyer Fertilizer is a US-based processor, blender, and distributor of branded, specialty, and private label commercial fertilizers. Pacific Coast Ag is a Canada-based company that organizes the application of pre-plant soil supplements, their specific blending, and logistics for vegetable and berry row crops.

The countries covered in the soil conditioner market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The soil conditioners market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Soil conditioners market statistics, including soil conditioners industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an soil conditioners market share, detailed soil conditioners market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the soil conditioners industry. This soil conditioners market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

