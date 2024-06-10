Soil Conditioners Market size is set to grow by USD 2.03 billion from 2024-2028, Need to meet rising demand for crops to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global soil conditioners market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.03 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period. Need to meet rising demand for crops is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing market for fruits and vegetables. However, lack of awareness poses a challenge. Key market players include ADEKA Corp., Aquatrols Corp. of America, BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Geoponics Corp., GreenBest Ltd., Grow More Inc., Humintech GmbH, Novozymes AS, Nutrien Ltd., Omnia Specialities Pty, SANOWAY GmbH, Solvay SA, UPL Ltd., and Vantage Specialty Chemicals.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Sand, Clay, Silt, and Loam), Product Type (Inorganic and Organic), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ADEKA Corp., Aquatrols Corp. of America, BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Geoponics Corp., GreenBest Ltd., Grow More Inc., Humintech GmbH, Novozymes AS, Nutrien Ltd., Omnia Specialities Pty, SANOWAY GmbH, Solvay SA, UPL Ltd., and Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global demand for fruits and vegetables is on the rise due to increasing vegetarian and vegan populations and health-conscious consumer preferences. In countries like India and those in Europe, the need for horticultural crops is high. To meet this demand, the use of soil conditioners is increasing. Vendors like Evonik offer products such as STOCKOSORB 660, which enhance soil and substrate capacity to retain water and nutrients, thereby increasing plant availability. This trend is expected to drive the soil conditioners market growth during the forecast period.

The Soil Conditioners Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing awareness of the importance of soil health. Farmers and agricultural professionals are turning to soil conditioners to improve productivity and sustainability. These products, which include compost, manure, and various fertilizers, help to enhance soil structure, increase water retention, and promote nutrient availability.

Trends in the market include the use of organic soil conditioners, the development of new and innovative products, and the adoption of precision agriculture techniques to optimize application. Additionally, regulations and certifications, such as those related to organic farming and sustainable agriculture, are driving demand for soil conditioners that meet specific standards. Overall, the Soil Conditioners Market is expected to continue growing as farmers and agricultural professionals seek ways to maximize crop yields while minimizing environmental impact.

Market Challenges

The Soil Conditioners Market faces challenges in developing countries due to farmers' limited awareness and skills. Conventional farming practices persist in areas with low literacy rates. Smart and sustainable farming techniques, including soil conditioners, offer yield increases. However, factors such as high prices and lack of application knowledge hinder demand. Additionally, farmers' unfamiliarity with various product types, application rates, and benefits impedes market growth.

The Soil Conditioners market faces several challenges in the implementation of its products. One major challenge is the varying soil types and conditions across regions. Producers must adapt to different crop types and soil compositions to ensure effective use of soil conditioners. Additionally, the cost of production and transportation can impact the affordability and accessibility of these products for farmers.

Regarding regulations, there is a need for clear guidelines on the use and certification of soil conditioners to ensure consumer safety and environmental sustainability. Furthermore, the market must address the issue of resistance to certain conditioners, requiring continuous research and development to introduce new and effective solutions.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Sand

1.2 Clay

1.3 Silt

1.4 Loam Product Type 2.1 Inorganic

2.2 Organic Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Sand- Sandy soil conditioners are essential for enhancing water retention and nutrient levels in coarse textured soils, particularly in sandy types. These conditioners, whether organic or inorganic, boost soil productivity in various climates and soil orders, including Alfisols, Entisols, Inceptisols, Spodosols, and Ultisols. Humintech's POWHUMUS WSG 85, a water-soluble organic soil conditioner, is a popular choice due to its active humic acid content. This conditioner functions as a bioactive growth stimulant and organic soil enhancer, suitable for sandy and heavy clay soils. By combining it with other fertilizers and pesticides, farmers can apply it to the ground or spray it over crops, ultimately driving growth in the soil conditioners market.

Research Analysis

The Soil Conditioners Market encompasses a range of materials that enhance soil fertility, porosity, and nutrient uptake. These include carbon-based materials like plant nutrients, animal manure, worm compost, crop residue, and food waste, as well as inorganic soil conditioners such as pulverized limestone and mineral-based products.

Sustainable functionalities of these conditioners mitigate soil degradation caused by deforestation, land clearance, and urbanization. They improve soil quality by increasing water holding capacity and enhancing nutrient status in various soil types, including sand soils. Agriculture, gardening, mining, roofing, and construction sectors utilize soil conditioners to promote healthy plant growth and prevent soil erosion. Industrialization and urbanization have led to an increased demand for these products, ensuring their continued relevance in maintaining soil health and productivity.

Market Research Overview

The Soil Conditioners Market encompasses the production, sale, and use of products that enhance soil fertility and structure. These conditioners can be organic or inorganic, and include materials like compost, lime, gypsum, and vermiculite. They help improve soil texture, water retention, and nutrient availability, thereby increasing agricultural productivity. The market is driven by factors such as increasing population, growing demand for food, and the need for sustainable farming practices.

Additionally, government initiatives and research and development activities are also fueling market growth. The use of soil conditioners is not limited to agriculture, as they are also used in landscaping, horticulture, and rehabilitation of contaminated sites. Overall, the Soil Conditioners Market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

